Bengaluru Gets A New Place To Game On With HANUSHA E-Sports Lounge

It's a known fact that Bengaluru is the IT hub of India. Now, the city is also getting a lot of attention with its new e-sports lounges with the latest one being from HANUSHA. The HANUSHA E-Sports lounge is one of the biggest in the city and can accommodate up to 150 people.

HANUSHA E-Sports Lounge Is More Than Gaming Cafe

Unlike most of the gaming cafes across the country, HANUSHA's offering is a bit different. In addition to the high-end gaming PCs with pre-installed battle royale games, the cafe also serves as a family chill-out place with 7000 square feet space.

The company has set up more than 90 high-end desktop gaming PCs with the latest CPUs and GPUs from Intel and Nvidia, respectively. Besides, these PCs get an additional boost with accessories like a mechanical keyboard with cherry orange switches and an RGB mouse.

Every gaming PC is hooked up to a high-end gaming monitor from Asus with a 165Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. Besides, these monitors are AMD FreeSync compatible.

The E-Sports lounge will also have an area with consoles to experience VR and try out some of the games exclusive to the console (PS4). The company will also conduct various E-Sports tournaments and coach players who are interested in getting into gaming professionally.

HANUSHA E-Sports Lounge Location

#963 12th main road HAL 2nd stage 1st floor, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, South Asia, NVIDIA Graphics Pvt Ltd said

The aspirations of gamers have evolved in recent years, whether building a career in esports or enjoying the world-class gaming experience. There are exciting opportunities for large gaming centers to provide the infrastructure & environment to groom esports talent in India. We are delighted to be associated with Hanusha; their lounge highlights the ongoing evolution of the gaming experience in Bengaluru & India.

Sachin Kala, Country Representative, from Hanusha E-Sports India Pvt Ltd said

We are very excited that India, with a young population, has the potential to be the next big destination for esports. The worldwide esports industry is currently $1 billion in size, with 450 million people participating globally. This lounge marks our vision and commitment to becoming a strategic enabler for the growth of esports in India. We are confident esports will be a big driver of economic opportunity for India in the years ahead.

