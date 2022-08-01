BGMI Ban: Esports Premier League Finals Postponed Until Issue Is Resolved News oi-Sharmishte Datti

BGMI ban in India is the talk of the town as gamers are still recovering from the shock. Krafton is reportedly working on identifying the issue behind the ban just as gamers are now shifting to BGMI alternatives in India. At the same time, tournaments like Esports Premier League have been postponed after the BGMI ban.

ESPL Postponed After BGMI Ban

Battlegrounds Mobile India from Krafton was one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The game offered several in-game events and tournaments that allowed gamers to shine their skill and take home massive prize money. One such tournament was the Esports Premier League or ESPL.

The ESPL 2022 with high action from BGMI gamers was also offering Rs. 1,00,00,000 prize pool. What's more, the ongoing tournament had also shortlisted the top sixteen teams. The finals were set to take place from August 1 to 5, 2022.

But the BGMI ban in India has altered the plans as the game is no longer available on Google Play or the App Store. "This is an unfortunate situation for all esports enthusiasts, and also a huge setback for India Today Gaming, at this stage of the tournament," a press note from ESPL explained.

"However, upon closure of the matter favorably, we intend to renew the ESPL from the stage where we are leaving it now, which means that the selected finalist teams will be invited again to take the tournament forward for the Finals," the statement further stated.

When Will BGMI ESPL Finals Be Held?

Presently, no one knows when the finals of the ESPL tournament will be held. As the press release mentions, the finals for the BGMI tourney will be announced as things with Krafton and the Indian government get sorted. The final 16 teams of the event will be invited to the LAN tournament once again.

The BGMI ban came as a shocker. Krafton also stated that it's working hard with the Indian government to resolve the ban issue. A few reports claim that security and privacy were one of the reasons behind the ban. Another report stated that the rising number of deaths related to PUBG Mobile and BGMI was another reason for the ban.

Best Mobiles in India