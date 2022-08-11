India
ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BGMI India Ban Update; Gaming Companies Urge PM Modi For Fair Treatment

    By
    |

    BGMI aka Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in India as a rebranded version of the PUBG Mobile India last year. The new game arrived with the same playing mechanics and graphics as the previous version. Soon after the launch, BGMI became one of the most downloaded games in the country. As of July 2022, the total downloads for the game passed over 100 million on the Google Play Store.

     
    Gaming Companies Urge PM Modi For Fair Treatment

    However, Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently banned in India. The government ordered Google and Apple to remove the popular battle royale game from their stores. After the game was removed from the stores, some gaming companies have reportedly written a letter to the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding fair treatment to help grow the gaming economy.

    Gaming Companies Urge Government For Fair Treatment

    Soon after the ban on BGMI, several gaming companies in India have urged the Indian government to offer "a uniform and fair treatment of all entities operating in India", suggest the reports. The sources also suggest that the same brands have requested for a "fair treatment" to help grow the gaming ecosystem in India in the letter to PM Modi.

    Gaming Companies Urge PM Modi For Fair Treatment

    "While capital and infrastructure are critical to the survival and development of the industry, the leading global video gaming companies with their experience and next-generation technology are needed for establishing a robust gaming ecosystem in India," reads the letter.

    "There is a greater need for a clear set of standards and framework to ensure fairness and uniformity to all stakeholders. The industry wishes to proactively engage with the government in forming a robust set of video games-centric policies based on global best practices," the letter adds.

    Gaming Companies Urge PM Modi For Fair Treatment

    It also mentions, "This will go a long way in creating an enabling and conducive environment which facilitates the growth of the video game industry allowing the industry to compete globally. We request your urgent intervention in the matter and seek your counsel and guidance on working toward a more comprehensive dialogue and discussion in the future."

     

    According to the report by Techcrunch, which obtained this letter, the office of the country's Prime Minister hasn't yet responded with an official quote yet. We should have more details in the coming days, so the readers should stay in touch for regular updates.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bgmi news gaming games
    Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X