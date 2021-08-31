BGMI Redeem Codes For August 31: Steps To Claim Stealth Brigade Set And Other Rewards News oi-Sharmishte Datti

BGMI redeem codes for August 31 are here now, bringing with it a fresh dose of upgrades, rewards, and other benefits. To note, Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile share the same publisher, Krafton. Hence, you might find several rewards and upgrades to be overlapping. Here's everything you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes for today.

BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

The Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the top battle royale games in the country. The BGMI redeem codes help you get several upgrades and rewards for free. Here's the complete list of working redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S- Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks

5FG10D33- Falcon

5FG10D33- Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS- Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes For Today?

As you can see, here's the full list of working BGMI redeem codes for today. Generally, you can get these rewards even on the gaming app, but you would need to spend the BGMI in-app currency, which could be quite expensive. On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring these rewards and upgrades for free.

Here are the steps to redeem the BGMI redeem codes:

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. u will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button to confirm.

Best Mobiles in India