BGMI Redeem Codes For November 13; Get A Free Rename Card And More
Battlegrounds Mobile India is the revamped PUBG Mobile game, available only in India. The game offers several rewards and upgrades, which can be bought using UC, the in-game currency. At the same time, you can get them for free using the BGMI redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes for November 13.
BGMI Redeem Codes Explained
BGMI is one of the most popular and most downloaded battle royale games in India. The game comes with exciting events and other tournaments, allowing gamers to get more rewards and boosters. At the same time, one can purchase these benefits like skins, guns, weapons, outfits, and more at the BGMI store.
But do note the BGMI upgrades could be a bit expensive and drain your wallet. This is where the BGMI redeem codes come into the picture. The BGMI redeem codes help get you rewards and other benefits free of cost. For instance, you can get rewards like outfits, skins, racer sets, and much more.
BGMI Redeem Codes For Today
5FG10D33 - Outfit for Free
TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle
BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set
SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
5FG10D33 - Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Skin
JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin
R89FPLM9S - Companion
How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.
