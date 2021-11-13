ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BGMI Redeem Codes For November 13; Get A Free Rename Card And More

    By
    |

    Battlegrounds Mobile India is the revamped PUBG Mobile game, available only in India. The game offers several rewards and upgrades, which can be bought using UC, the in-game currency. At the same time, you can get them for free using the BGMI redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes for November 13.

     

    BGMI Redeem Codes For November 13: How To Get Free Rewards?

    BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

    BGMI is one of the most popular and most downloaded battle royale games in India. The game comes with exciting events and other tournaments, allowing gamers to get more rewards and boosters. At the same time, one can purchase these benefits like skins, guns, weapons, outfits, and more at the BGMI store.

    But do note the BGMI upgrades could be a bit expensive and drain your wallet. This is where the BGMI redeem codes come into the picture. The BGMI redeem codes help get you rewards and other benefits free of cost. For instance, you can get rewards like outfits, skins, racer sets, and much more.

    BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

    5FG10D33 - Outfit for Free
    TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle
    BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set
    SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
    RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
    LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
    MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
    TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
    BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
    GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
    KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
    S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
    ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
    SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
    TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
    KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
    5FG10D33 - Falcon and Free Emotes
    GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Skin
    JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
    PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin
    R89FPLM9S - Companion
    MIDASBUY - Get a free rename card & room card

    How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

    Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

     

    Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

    Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

    Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bgmi gaming apps news
    Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 10:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X