BGMI Redeem Codes For November 26: How To Claim Leo Legendary Outfit For Free? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes for November 26 are available now, bringing with it several new rewards with an extended timeline. If you're looking to boost your gaming experience, the BGMI redeem codes will help you gain access to upgrades like never before. Here's everything you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

What Are BGMI Redeem Codes?

BGMI is one of the most popular and most downloaded battle royale games in India. Coming as a rebranded PUBG Mobile game, BGMI offers exciting events and other tournaments, allowing gamers to get more rewards and boosters. At the same time, one can purchase these benefits like skins, guns, weapons, outfits, and more at the BGMI store.

But do note the BGMI upgrades could be a bit expensive and drain your wallet. On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes come in free of cost and help get you rewards and other benefits without having to spend UC. For the unaware, UC is the in-game currency on both BGMI and PUBG Mobile. For instance, you can get rewards like outfits, skins, racer set, and much more.

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

BGMI Redeem Codes for Today

Here are the BGMI redeem codes for today

LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)

DKJU9GTDSM: 1000 Silver Fragments

EKJONARKJO: Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins

BAPPZBZXF5: UMP-45 Gun Skin

VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set

TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ: Random Outfit

SD31G84FCC: AKM Skin

KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set

JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

BBKTZEZET3: Leo Set Legendary Outfit

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

BBKRZBZBF9: Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity

UCBYSD600: 600 UC

SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin

BBVNZBZ4M9: Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity

DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments

MIDASBUY: Get a free rename card & room card

LEVKIN1QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S: Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks

5FG10D33: Falcon or Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set

BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U: Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR KAR98: Sniper Skin

SD14G84FCC: AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit

TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin

DKJU9GTDSM: Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments

DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code

UCBYSD600: 600 UC redeem code

Best Mobiles in India