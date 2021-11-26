ENGLISH

    BGMI Redeem Codes For November 26: How To Claim Leo Legendary Outfit For Free?

    By
    |

    Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes for November 26 are available now, bringing with it several new rewards with an extended timeline. If you're looking to boost your gaming experience, the BGMI redeem codes will help you gain access to upgrades like never before. Here's everything you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

     
    BGMI Redeem Codes For November 26: Get Leo Legendary Outfit

    What Are BGMI Redeem Codes?

    BGMI is one of the most popular and most downloaded battle royale games in India. Coming as a rebranded PUBG Mobile game, BGMI offers exciting events and other tournaments, allowing gamers to get more rewards and boosters. At the same time, one can purchase these benefits like skins, guns, weapons, outfits, and more at the BGMI store.

    But do note the BGMI upgrades could be a bit expensive and drain your wallet. On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes come in free of cost and help get you rewards and other benefits without having to spend UC. For the unaware, UC is the in-game currency on both BGMI and PUBG Mobile. For instance, you can get rewards like outfits, skins, racer set, and much more.

    How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

    Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

    Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

    Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

    Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

    BGMI Redeem Codes for Today

    Here are the BGMI redeem codes for today

     

    LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
    DKJU9GTDSM: 1000 Silver Fragments
    EKJONARKJO: Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins
    BAPPZBZXF5: UMP-45 Gun Skin
    VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
    TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
    TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
    RNUZBZ9QQ: Random Outfit
    SD31G84FCC: AKM Skin
    KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
    ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
    JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
    BBKTZEZET3: Leo Set Legendary Outfit
    TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
    BBKRZBZBF9: Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
    UCBYSD600: 600 UC
    SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
    BBVNZBZ4M9: Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
    DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments
    MIDASBUY: Get a free rename card & room card
    LEVKIN1QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
    ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
    SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
    SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
    R89FPLM9S: Free Companion
    S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M16A4)
    PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
    UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks
    5FG10D33: Falcon or Outfit
    BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
    JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
    VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
    MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card
    TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
    VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
    BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set
    GPHZDBTFZM24U: Gun Skin (UMP9)
    KARZBZYTR KAR98: Sniper Skin
    SD14G84FCC: AKM Skin
    RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit
    TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
    DKJU9GTDSM: Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
    DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
    UCBYSD600: 600 UC redeem code

    bgmi gaming apps news
    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 8:35 [IST]
    X