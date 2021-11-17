Just In
Krafton Likely In Plans To Launch BGMI Lite In India
BGMI aka Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the popular battle royale games that is topping the charts right now. After the success of this fierce battle royale game, it looks like its developer Krafton is in plans to develop a new Lite version of this game. Given that PUBG Mobile received the Lite version, we can expect the claims regarding BGMI Lite to also turn fruitful.
BGMI Lite Likely On Cards
The talks regarding the BGMI Lite has started surfacing online after Krafton hosted a new poll on the official Discord channel. This poll suggests that the game developer could be in plans to release a new Lite version of the BGMI game.
The poll conducted by BGMI lists the possible reasons why they think that Indian players might want the BGMI Lite version. These options include,
- I cannot play BGMI on my low-end smartphone
- I can play the game but the frame rates and performance might be better with the Lite version.
- I like the maps and skins in the Lite version of the game.
- I spent money on the Lite and want to transfer my inventory and data.
For the uninitiated, before its ban, the PUBG Mobile Lite was a highly popular alternative to those players who use entry-level, affordable smartphones. The game was optimized to work well on devices powered by low-end processors without featuring intense graphics. The lighter version of the game will not require high-end hardware and can run on devices with less than 2GB of RAM.
Likewise, the BGMI Lite likely under development is also said to provide a similar experience and might arrive soon. This game could also run on budget smartphones and feature lower graphics. Needless to mention, it might have a smaller file size as well.
Given that BGMI is popular in India and the budget smartphones own a major chunk of the smartphone market share in the country, it will not be surprising to see the launch of a Lite version of the game. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the BGMI Lite game or its development from Krafton, there are speculations that the same might be launched sometime soon.
