BGMI Rival Alert: Mayhem Studios Announces Underworld Gang Wars, Battle Royale Game News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Mayhem Studios, a subsidiary formed by esports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has announced its first mobile game. It is a battle royale game, which enters the segment that is dominated by titles such as Call of Duty Mobile, BGMI and New State. This new game comes as a rival to BGMI and is titled "Underworld Gang Wars" (UGW).

This new battle royale game from Mayhem Studios - UGW is set in India and is built for audiences in the country. It is touted that the characters and plot are rooted in India. The game assures to deliver an exciting setting with interesting characters that are inspired by Indian stories.

While the launch of the Underworld Gang Wars game is slated to happen later this year, the pre-registration for the same will be open until May 22.

Underworld Gang Wars (UGW): What To Expect?

The Underworld Gang Wars (UGW) battle royale game will depict the locations, icons and gangs that represent the Indian context. This is claimed to be the first AAA title game and the weapons, theme and maps are designed to offer a unique experience to players. The gameplay is claimed to become intense as the underdog gang from the West eyes to take control of the East from its rival urban gang.

To provide an experience that is in parity with original India, each region resembles a real location in the country, be it the next-door apartment complex or the coal mine. Also, there are popular landmarks such as a station, fort, stadium and a racecourse.

The teaser of the Underworld Gang Wars (UGW) game does not let us visualize the actual gameplay. As it is a battle royale game, we can expect the same to have elements as seen in the other games in this segment. The company claims that the UGW locations will be unique and will be highly relatable to the real-world scenario with great graphics.

We can expect the same parachute dropping method to start off. We will get to know other details of the first battle royale game from Mayhem Studios when it is listed on the Google Play Store later this year.

