Is BGMI The Best Royale Game After Free Fire Ban? Free Fire Alternatives For Gamers

Garena Free Fire Ban In India

Garena Free Fire was one of the 54 apps that were banned by the Indian government recently. The game was already missing from Google Play and the App Store for the past couple of days before. The apps were banned as they posed a threat to the security of the country, just like how PUBG Mobile, TikTok, and several other Chinese apps were banned in 2020.

When PUBG Mobile was banned, people began looking for alternatives. Garena Free Fire then became one of the most downloaded and highly popular battle royale games in India. A lot of features were similar when you compare PUBG Mobile with Free Fire. Be it the waiting room, the aircraft that carries you to the destination, and so on.

BGMI Tops The Charts

Of course, each game is unique. The maps on PUBG Mobile and Free Fire were very different. Similarly, the weapons, characters, and other such features were also different when compared. However, as a gamer, these things overlapped as the game itself was more important. Naturally, Garena Free Fire topped the charts after PUBG Mobile was removed.

PUBG Mobile publisher, Krafton wasn't backing down. Krafton released a new game - BGMI, after many months and it became an instant hit. BGMI was released after much pomp and fair, bringing in pre-registrations, and so on. When the new game arrived in India, both Free Fire and BGMI were head-to-head in competition.

Now that Free Fire is banned, BGMI seems to be occupying the top spot. The Battlegrounds Mobile India game is available for download on both Google Play and the App Store. That said, one can also look out for other games available to download. We've listed out a few here:

PUBG New State

Krafton recently released a new game, PUBG New State. While PUBG Mobile was banned in India, the PUBG New State game is available for download. As the name suggests, this too is a battle royale game and can be downloaded from both the App Store and Google Play. This comes as a good alternative to BGMI.

Battle Prime

Another popular alternative to BGMI in India is Battle Prime. This multiplayer shooter game is thrilling, allowing you to experience battle games on your phone. Just like Garena Free Fire and BGMI, you get multiple rewards and upgrades on Battle Prime as well. However, this game is only available on the App Store.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most popular mobile games. In fact, there's a separate fan following for this one! If you're looking for something different from Garena Free Fire and BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile is the best game for you. Plus, you get it on both Google Play and the App Store.

Last Island Of Survival

Joining the list of alternatives to Garena Free Fire is the Last Island of Survival. This game is an action-packed, multiplayer survival game and is unique when compared to Free Fire or BGMI. Set on a remote island, the Last Island of Survival Unknown 15 Days is the best battle game of survival. Like always, the last gamer standing wins the game!

FAU-G

Let's not miss out on India's FAU-G game that was released as an alternative to PUBG Mobile. FAU-G is also not a multiplayer game but can be challenging. Gamers need to combat enemy forces using hand-to-hand fighting. The lack of guns takes out the thrill, but it surely comes as an alternative to Free Fire if you're looking for something different.