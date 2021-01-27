How To Download FAUG On PC? What Rating Has FAUG Received? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

PUBG has got its Indian rival in the form of FAU-G. The Fearless and United guards is an online multiplayer FPS mobile game that has been made available for the Android platform. The game has been developed in the country by Ncore games company which is based out of Hyderabad. It was announced on Republic Day in India and is dedicated to the Galvan valley clash.

FAU-G has been grabbing all the headlines ever since the ban on PUBG has as announced in India. The game was made available for pre-registrations earlier this month after all the hype. It has become the most searched game online. Unfortunately, the game is currently unavailable for the iOS platform and users have been flooding the internet with similar queries.

Users are also looking out for this game's review. The game size and ratings have also seen a major search in recent times. Here's how many ratings this game has received and how you can play this game on PC?

FAU-G Game Ratings

The FAU-G FPS mobile game has received a mixed response from the Indian audience. The game has currently received 3.6 stars on Google Play Store. It weighs around 460MB and has already been downloaded over 1 million times.

How To Download And Play FAU-G On Laptop/ PCs

Similar to the iOS platform, FAU-G isn't directly available for Laptops/ PCs. You will have to make a shift with other ways to run this game on your laptop or PC. Check out the steps below:

Step 1: You will need a PC emulator to download and play FAU-G on Laptop or PC. BlueStacks and others can be used for the same

Step 2: Run the emulator for Android smartphone.

Step 3: Log in to your Google Account with your credentials and download and install FAU-G via Play Store.

Step 4: Now, all you need to do is run the application on your laptop or PC.

