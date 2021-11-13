ENGLISH

    PUBG New State Nicknames For All Players: Everything From Artemis To Ryzen

    PUBG New State is the talk of the town right now. Looking back, PUBG Mobile was banned and re-entered India as BGMI. Now, we have the PUBG New State, which comes with improved graphics and creates a better gaming experience for all. Among the new features is the benefit of keeping a nickname on PUBG New State.

     
    PUBG New State Nicknames For All Players

    Gamers usually think of cool, trendy nicknames to stand out from the crowd while gaming the battle royale mode. However, sometimes you might not be able to think of anything and it could be a tad bit frustrating. This is why we've brought in some of the fashionable and catchy PUBG New State nicknames for both boys and girls.

    PUBG New State Nicknames For Girls

    We've listed out some of the PUBG New State nicknames for girls that are catchy and stylish. Take a look below:

    • Explicit
    • Tempest
    • Tsunami
    • Uzumaki
    • Artemis
    • Ferocity
    • Evo
    • Sonic
    • Axel
    • Lucky
    • Evoke
    • Myth
    • Fierce
    • RaveN
    • Queen
    • Ryukky
    • Soul Sister
    • Baby Doll
    • Toxic
    • Princess
    • Existence
    • Paradoxy
    • Wonder Woman
    • Marvel
    • Captain
    • Villainous
    • Hela
    • Scarlett
    • Angelina
    • Marie Curie
    • Wanda
    • Storm

    PUBG New State Nicknames For Boys

    Here are some interesting and catchy nicknames for PUBG New State for boys. Take a look below:

    • Ryzen
    • Price
    • King
    • Don
    • Roman
    • Hitman
    • Lone Wolf
    • Cyracxx
    • Bazooka
    • Mighty
    • Sphero
    • Badfish
    • Onix
    • Admino
    • Razor
    • Goblin
    • Jaxon
    • Fyzzer
    • Skrixz
    • Bardock
    • MaxTiron
    • Hruthzy
    • Paradoxium
    • MoonScope
    • Paradox
    • Crucifer
    • Dustin
    • Stryder
    • Bomber
    • Ultron
    • SpykeGod
    • Killua
    • Hyroken

    As you can see, these names are quite unique and sound interesting. Plus, gamers can make it even better by using special characters like @#$^~, and much more. This would further look stylish and unique on PUBG New State.

    Read More About: pubg gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:32 [IST]
