PUBG New State Nicknames For All Players: Everything From Artemis To Ryzen Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG New State is the talk of the town right now. Looking back, PUBG Mobile was banned and re-entered India as BGMI. Now, we have the PUBG New State, which comes with improved graphics and creates a better gaming experience for all. Among the new features is the benefit of keeping a nickname on PUBG New State.

Gamers usually think of cool, trendy nicknames to stand out from the crowd while gaming the battle royale mode. However, sometimes you might not be able to think of anything and it could be a tad bit frustrating. This is why we've brought in some of the fashionable and catchy PUBG New State nicknames for both boys and girls.

PUBG New State Nicknames For Girls

We've listed out some of the PUBG New State nicknames for girls that are catchy and stylish. Take a look below:

Explicit

Tempest

Tsunami

Esca

Uzumaki

Artemis

Ferocity

Evo

Sonic

Axel

Lucky

Evoke

Myth

Fierce

RaveN

Queen

Ryukky

Soul Sister

Baby Doll

Toxic

Princess

Existence

Paradoxy

Wonder Woman

Marvel

Captain

Villainous

Hela

Scarlett

Angelina

Marie Curie

Wanda

Storm

PUBG New State Nicknames For Boys

Here are some interesting and catchy nicknames for PUBG New State for boys. Take a look below:

Ryzen

Price

King

Don

Roman

Hitman

Lone Wolf

Cyracxx

Bazooka

Mighty

Sphero

Badfish

Onix

Admino

Razor

Goblin

Jaxon

Fyzzer

Skrixz

Bardock

MaxTiron

Hruthzy

Paradoxium

MoonScope

Paradox

Crucifer

Dustin

Stryder

Bomber

Ultron

SpykeGod

Killua

Hyroken

As you can see, these names are quite unique and sound interesting. Plus, gamers can make it even better by using special characters like @#$^~, and much more. This would further look stylish and unique on PUBG New State.

