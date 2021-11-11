PUBG New State Is Here: Steps To Download And New Features To Explore News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG New State is here, something that gamers have been eagerly waiting for. Gamers can now download PUBG New State on both Google Play and Apple Store, making it accessible to all. To note, the PUBG New State is returning to the Indian territory after a ban of nearly a year. The game brings in several upgrades, including a revamped version of its maps.

How To Download PUBG New State?

As mentioned earlier, the PUBG New State game is available in the global market, including India. Looking back, PUBG Mobile was banned in the country following allegations of privacy and security issues. Now, Krafton has brought back the game and has made it better with PUBG New State. Here are the steps to download it on your smartphone:

Step 1: Open Google Play or App Store, depending on your smartphone

Step 2: Search for PUBG New State under apps

Step 3: If you've already pre-registered for PUBG New State, you will automatically get a notification for the same.

Step 4: Make sure you select and download PUBG New State from Krafton to avoid downloading unknown apps. The game will automatically download and install on your phone

PUBG New State: New Features To Check Out

To note, Krafton was tipped to launch the PUBG New State a little later but has pushed back the launch as it's already available to all. The game was open for pre-registration earlier, giving gamers a chance to get notified when it releases. More importantly, those who have pre-registered are eligible to reserve a special edition vehicle in the game.

The PUBG New State brings in several new features. One among them is an improved gameplay experience with enhanced graphics. If you own a high-end smartphone, you get to experience the game even better. Additionally, Krafton has brought in several new gadgets, weapons, and other accessories to PUBG New State.

Gamers should also check out Trunk on the PUBG New State game. Here, gamers will be able to store and save their weapons and loot items in vehicle trunks - something that was missing on PUBG Mobile and BGMI. With Trunk, gamers can pass off the loot to their mates or use it during combat in battle royale mode.

