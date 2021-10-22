PUBG: New State Gets Official Launch Date: Coming To Android And iOS Devices From Day One News oi-Vivek

PUBG Mobile brought the online battle royale style game into the mainstream, then it got banned in India, and got re-launched as BGMI or Battle Grounds Mobile India. Despite the rollercoaster ride, BGMI/PUBG Mobile still has steady users, who play the game almost every day.

A few months ago, PUBG's parent company Krafton officially announced that a new version of PUBG Mobile -- PUBG: New State is incoming, and just like the first title, the PUBG: New State will also be available for Android and iOS devices.

The studio has now confirmed that the PUBG: New State will be officially launching in over 200 countries on November 11, 2021. Just a few weeks back, Crafton opened pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India, hence, we expect the game to be available in India from day one. PUBG: New State gameplay will be set in the future (2015), and the company has released another trailer showcasing the various aspects of the game.

New Graphics, New Physics

When compared to PUBG Mobile or BGMI, PUBG: New State will look drastically unique with better graphics and better in-game physics. This means, the game will be more demanding in terms of GPU, and might not offer smooth gameplay on entry-level and mid-tier smartphones at the highest graphics quality.

PUBG: New State is confirmed to offer features like weapon customization, a drone store, and a unique player recruitment system. The game will have four maps, and the studio will keep on updating the game to improve the overall playing experience.

Not just that, the studio has also confirmed that PUBG: New State will feature an improved anti-cheat system with and will continue to ban the users who use the unauthorized program, emulators, keyboard, and mouse to protect the game's code.

The studio confirms that it has already received over 50 million pre-registrations from across the world, where, the company opened the game for pre-registration back in February 2021. Crafton says that it will conduct the final technical test from October 29-30 in 28 different countries to ensure a smooth deployment on November 11.

