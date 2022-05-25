Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Gets Launch Date News oi-Vivek

Get ready for another installment of Call of Duty, the popular video game franchise developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. Infinity Ward has officially confirmed that the next video game in the Call of Duty will be called Modern Warfare 2, a successor to Modern Warfare, and here are a few more details.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is all set to launch on 28th October 2022. Just like the previous iterations, the upcoming video game from Infinity Ward will be available for PC, Xbox, and Playstation. The price of the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will vary from platform to platform.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Characters

Infinity Ward has confirmed that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have four major characters -- team leader Captain John Price, fearless sergeant "Soap" MacTavish, seasoned sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and the incorruptible colonel Alejandro Vargas.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Storyline

As per the official website, "task Force 141 makes its massive impact and presence known across the Port of Long Beach, thanks to a colossal reveal on an unprecedented scale". "A global squad of iconic veterans and new legends of yet untold clandestine missions, these Operators are set to deliver a new era of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II".

What To Expect From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter game, and we can expect a lot of action sequences along with improved graphics when compared to the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, released back in 2019. The game is also expected to have features like HDR and ray-tracing support to offer realistic visuals.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 System Requirements

The latest PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be capable of handling Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 without any issue. When it comes to PC, there is no official system requirement published by the studio. Given the current requirement of most modern AAA games, we suggest users have a PC with at least 8GB RAM, a modern quad-core CPU, and a latest graphics card from Intel/AMD/NVIDIA with at least 4GB video memory.

