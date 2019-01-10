CES 2019: AMD unveils Radeon VII, its first 7nm gaming graphics card

Advanced Micro Devices Inc unveiled AMD Radeon VII, the world's first 7nm gaming graphics card at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas.

Built on the enhanced second-generation AMD Radeon VII provides 2X the memory, 2.1X the memory bandwidth, up to 29 percent higher gaming performance on average, and up to 36 percent higher performance on average in content creation applications compared to the current top-of-the-line.

According to the company for gamers, AMD Radeon VII enables maximum settings for extreme framerates at the highest resolutions. It also provides seamless, high-refresh HDR5 gaming at 1080p, ultrawide 1440p and 4K, and enables next-generation photo and visual creation applications on razor-sharp, vibrant 8K monitors.

AMD Radeon VII is the highest-performance gaming graphics card we ever created," said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. "It is designed for gamers, creators and enthusiasts who demand ultra-high quality visuals, uncompromising performance, and immersive gaming experiences."

The new graphics card is built upon 7nm process technology, delivering higher gaming performance than the AMD Radeo RX Vega 64 graphics card3.

It enables high-performance gaming and ultra-high quality visuals.

"We've worked closely with AMD to take advantage of the latest next-generation AMD Radeon graphics features in the newest installment of The Division series," said David Polfedt, managing director at Massive Entertainment.

David said that "The Division 2 will leverage the performance and capabilities of the RadeonTM VII graphics card to deliver smooth and awe-inspiring visuals at 4K resolution while letting players experience game-changing performance as they race to rescue Washington D.C. from the brink of collapse."

Furthermore, it provides up to 27 percent higher performance in the popular open source 3D creation application Blender7, up to 27 percent higher performance in the professional video editing, color correction and visual effects application DaVinci Resolve 158, and up to 62 percent higher performance in the OpenCLTM LuxMark compute benchmark9 compared to the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card.