    Crysis Remastered Officially Launched With ‘Can It Run Crysis’ Mode

    By
    |

    Crysis Remastered first-person-shooter game is now available for purchase on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Depending on the platform, the price of the Crysis Remastered might vary a bit, and here are all the details that a Crysis enthusiast should know.

    It offers various graphics settings with Can It Run Crysis being the highest possible graphics settings. According to a Youtube Video, a computer with the RTX 3080 GPU struggles to run Crysis smoothly at 4K, which should hint how Crysis Remastered is a graphically intensive game. On consoles, it offers software based ray-tracing, and on PCs with RTX graphics card, it offers hardware based ray-tracing and this is one of the most affordable games with support for real-time ray-tracing.

    Crysis Remasted Price And Availability

    The Crysis Remastered is officially available on Epic Games Store for the PC platform and is priced at $9.49 (approx Rs. 697) and the game is developed and published by Crytek.

    PS4 and Xbox users have to pay $29.99 for the same game, whereas the Nintendo Switch users have to pay 29.99 Euros. If you are interested in checking out the Crysis Remastered, then it is best to do it on the same on the PC platform.

    Just like the original version released in 2007, the Crysis Remastered edition is also set in the North Korean island chain. The main character on the game is equipped with a nano suite that can improve the speed and strength and can also make the character invisible.

    Crysis Remastered Minimum Hardware Specifications

    • Operating System: Windows 10
    • Processor: IntelCore i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
    • Memory: 8GB
    • Storage: 20GB
    • Direct X: DirectX 11
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI /AMD Radeon 470
    • VRAM: 4GB

    Crysis Remastered Recommended Hardware Specifications

    • Operating System: Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher
    • Memory: 12GB
    • Storage: 20GB
    • Direct X: DirectX 11
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56
    • VRAM: 6-8GB

    Looking at the minimum required specifications, the Crysis Remastered edition looks like a graphics-intensive game. However, unlike most of the modern titles, Crysis Remastered just needs 20GB of storage, which hints that the remastered version might not offer new missions when compared to the 2007 version.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
