Remastered Crysis To Include A New Mode With Unlimited Graphics Options

    If you are a PC gaming enthusiast, then you might have come across a term "can it run Crysis"? Though it is a bit old FPS shooter title, it is still considered as one of the greatest video game. Crytek, the developer of Crysis has officially confirmed that the Crysis is getting a graphics overhaul and will release on September 18.

    Remastered Crysis To Include A New Mode With Unlimited Graphics Option

     

    Crytek has confirmed that Crysis Remastered will be available for PC (Epic Store), Xbox, PS, and Nintendo Switch. The remastered edition will have better graphics and it will even support ray-tracing even on the current generation consoles such as Xbox One X and Sony PS4 Pro.

    The remastered Crysis is powered by CRYENGINE. On select PC, the game will offer hardware-based ray-tracing (more real-life like), whereas on consoles it will be based on software and might not look as dramatic as the PC counterpart.

    CRYENGINE is using API and hardware agnostic solution to achieve ray-tracing. Unlike the RTX ray-tracing (found on the latest NVIDIA GPUs) CRYENGINE does not depend on RTX cores. CrysisRemastered will be the first game to support ray-tracing on the current generation consoles.

    Can It Run Crysis Mode To Put Your High-End Gaming PCs To Shame

    Crysis remastered is also getting an exclusive mode for PC called "can it run Crysis", where the company claims that it will demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings. So, no matter which GPU you have, you won't be able to get the smoothest performance, as it is expected to be very graphics-intensive, even for the modern graphics cards.

    Though it was first launched in 2007, the game hasn't lost its charm even in 2020 and this remastered edition is something that every gaming enthusiast should check out, no matter what's the platform that one game on.

     
    Story first published: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 13:05 [IST]
