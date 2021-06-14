E3 2021: Top Games To Lookout For On Xbox Series S|X

Starfield -- A Space Battle RPG

Bethesda showcased a brand new space RPG -- Starfield, exclusively for Xbox Series X and Series S. This game was originally announced a few years ago and will finally be available on the newest generation of Microsoft consoles. Do note that, this title will also be available for PC and will go official on 11 November 2022.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is currently exclusive for PC is finally coming to Xbox Series S|X on 27 July. Additionally, the game will now come with a top-gun branded fighter jet, which is definitely a bonus for those, who are looking forward to the upcoming movie from the same franchise.

Redfall A Supernatural Shooter

Another exclusive shooter game coming to Xbox Series S|X is Redfall, based on the vampire theme. This game will be available by summer 2022 and packs some interesting storyline with a lot of shooting. This pre-render trailer should give you an insight into what to expect from this game.

Forza Horizon 5

If you are into car racing, then there is nothing better than Forza Horizon, and the latest iteration of the same -- Forza Horizon 5 is set in Mexico with features like real-time ray-tracing, Forza link, and more. This title is hitting the market on 9 November as an Xbox and PC exclusive.

Age Of Empires IV

If you are into strategy and planning and learning a bit about history while doing so, you cannot miss Age Of Empires IV, coming exclusively to PC and Xbox via Xbox cloud gaming. The game will go official on 28 November and will soon be available for pre-order.

Halo Infinity

Halo Infinity is another Xbox exclusive title, launching this holiday season with new gaming modes like free-to-play multiplayer along with a new storyline campaign in the paid version on both PC and Xbox Series S|X.