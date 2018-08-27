Epic Games working on a 'robust competition system' for Fortnite

We all know there have been a lot of Fortnite competitions, but it's hard to say that it's designed for such competitions. Well, it won't be long before you see a new mode. Epic Games is reportedly developing a "robust competition system" that will have players square off against each other within the same match, and "be recognized for their accomplishments."

It isn't clear how the system would work, but it would land sometime in September or later. The company has already incorporated some esports-like feature, such as live spectator cameras, and also planning "extensive improvements" to the feature in the coming days.

Epic Games has also promised the ability to completely customize the gamepad controls, and will soon match up players based on the input method, not the platform. The company is also expected to bring more advanced two-factor authentication than the existing email method. The players on PS4 Pro will also get greater support than the 1080p resolution in the 'near future.'

Speaking of gaming skills, Tutors are offering their services to help children polish their Fortnite skills. What's more surprising is that parents have been more than willing to shell out money for the tuitions.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, several parents have paid hourly rates to get their kids lessons with Fortnite tutors, who claim to improve their playing skills. Through a freelance labor website, Ally Hicks found a tutor for her 10-year old son. The tutor provided the kid with four hours of Fortnite lessons, in exchange for $50.

The trend has also caught attention in the US, with Nick Mennen paying $20 hourly for his son to receive lessons. He hopes his son's improved skills will eventually earn him a scholarship. parents themselves have begun taking lessons to improve their skills enough to battle it out during the gaming sessions with their kids.

Speaking of gaming scholarships, it has been a real thing in 2018, and Ohio's Ashland University even include Fortnite as one of the games the students can use to get discount on the tuition fees. Other games include Overwatch, League of Legends, and even Rocket League.