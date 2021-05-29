Far Cry 6 Gameplay Video Released: Official Launch On October 7 News oi-Vivek

Ubisoft, the studio behind the videogame franchise FarCry has now released a 40-minute long gameplay video of its upcoming title -- Far Cry 6, which gives us a hint towards what to expect from the next big videogame from Ubisoft. This game is set in the future and at a place called Yara, where, a modern-day guerilla tries to take down a dictator and his son to free the country.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Epic Games, and Ubisoft Connect. Hence, the game will be available for almost all the major gaming platforms from day one. Do note that, depending on the platform, the price of the game might vary a bit. According to the trailer, every pre-order will get bonuses like a puppy named Libertad Chorizo and Discos Locos, a gun that fires disks.

The game is already available for pre-order on all the platforms and will be available in both digital and physical (disk) versions. The game comes in different editions, where, the standard edition is being the most affordable, whereas, users can also pick either gold or ultimate edition which comes with a few added bonuses. Lastly, there is a collector's edition, which has is currently not available for pre-order.

Far Cry 6 Story And Gameplay

Looking at both the trailer and gameplay video of Far Cry 6, the game does look interesting with top-tier graphics, a new storyline, and new guns, that should give a lot of entertainment for the gaming enthusiasts. And not to forget the vehicles. Hence, this game almost has everything that one might expect from a AAA title.

Coming to the antagonist, you can either choose a male or female character and start building the story based on the character that you choose at the very beginning of the game. Do note that, this game has guns, which are being powered by old motorcycle engines, how cool is that?

Far Cry 6 Price In India

The PC version of Far Cry 6 is available for pre-order in India for Rs. 2,999 for the standard edition, Rs. 4,999 for the gold edition, and Rs. 5,499 for the ultimate edition. while the console version (for both Xbox and Playstation) will cost a bit more than that.

