PS5 And Xbox Series X Killer PC Build For Rs. 80,000

Though the latest gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft are already here, you will still hard time buying one, due to the limited supply. What if I say you can build a compelling gaming PC for around Rs. 80,000? Yes, that's Rs. 30,000 more than what these consoles are retailing for, but might be worth every penny.

However, a PC can do a lot more than just gaming, and in the long run, it will be much cheaper than any consoles, given the console's titles always cost a lot more than the PC counterparts. So, here is the Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X killer PC for less than Rs. 80,000.

This is an AMD-specific build, as the latest 11th Gen Intel CPUs are yet to be announced. For this build, we will use the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU and the newly announced RTX 3060 GPU, which takes away a major chunk of our budget.

You can get the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for around Rs. 27,000, which comes with a cooler, which will further reduce the cost of our build. Then comes the RTX 3060, which costs Rs. 29,500. Just these components will set us back by Rs. 56,500, and we are left with around Rs. 23,500. You can get the Ant Esports ICE-130AG Mid Tower Computer Case, which costs Rs. 2,500 on Amazon.

The Gigabyte B450M DS3H is the motherboard of our choice, which costs Rs. 7,000, coupled with the Corsair CV550 PSU, which cost another Rs. 4,000. For memory, we choose the 2 sticks of HyperX Fury 8GB 3200MHz DDR4, which in total costs Rs. 8,000 coupled with WD Blue SN550 500GB NVMe, which costs Rs. 5,000.

Total Cost Of Components

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU: Rs. 27,000

NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU: 29,500

Gigabyte B450M DS3H Motherboard: Rs. 7,000

Corsair CV550 PSU: Rs. 4,000

2x HyperX Fury 8GB 3200MHz DDR4: 8,000

WD Blue SN550 500GB NVMe: 5,000

Ant Esports ICE-130AG Mid Tower Computer Case: 2,500

The overall cost of the build costs Rs. 83,000 at the time of writing this article. Depending on the deals on discounts on various components, one can further bring down the price of the build for less than Rs. 80,000.

If you really want to bring down the price, maybe, by Rs. 10,000, you can also do the same by going with an entry-level motherboard, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, and can easily build a PC with similar performance for less than Rs. 70,000.

We have chosen components in such a way that this build should make sense for at least three to four years from now. Having an all SSD build with 16GB dual-channel memory will give users a lot of headroom for future requirements.

True Console Competitor

A console can only stream content and run games, while the applications of a PC build are almost endless. You can play games, work on your project, learn, code, edit videos, do 3D rendering and the options are unlimited. However, you might missout on some titles, which are console exclusive. Overall, this is a build that is packed with the latest CPU and GPU in the market and can easily handle any game at 1440p resolution.

