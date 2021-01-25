FAU-G Pre-Registrations Live For Phones Running Android 8 And Above News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

FAU-G is the short form of Fearless And United Guards is a third-person brawler game, which was slated to be launched in India last month. Notably, the game will be released on January 26 on account of Republic Day.

The FAU-G pre-registration link went live in India on Google Play Store early in November 2020. Interested users can visit the Google Play Store link and register for FAU-G so that they can be among the first ones to play the game. Soon after the registration link went live, it garnered four million registrations but it was limited to specific devices.

Now, nCore Games, the maker if FAU-G has taken to Twitter to announce that its users with devices running Android 8 and above can register for the game. As per a Statcounter report, this move will prop-up the pee-registrations on Android devices running Android 8, 8.1, and 9 by 37%.

How To Pre-Register For FAU-G

To pre-register for FAU-G on your Android device, just follow the below-mentioned steps.

Open this Play Store link and tap on 'Pre-register'

Alternatively, you can visit Google Play Store and search for FAU-G from your Android 8 Oreo and above device

If there is no button on this page, then go to the app's listing page

Click on Pre-Register and a window will pop-up saying 'We'll notify you when his game is released' and a couple of options - 'Install when available' and 'Ok'

Choose the option you prefer for the FAU-G pre-registration

FAU-G will initially focus on mid-range and high-end smartphones when it is launched. It has been hinted that they will launch FAU-G Lite for low-end smartphones in the future. For now, there is no word regarding when FAU-G will be launched for iPhones.

Best Mobiles in India