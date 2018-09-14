Fifa 19 players rating revealed: Ronaldo and Messi battle it out for the top spot

If you are a FIFA fan then this must be exciting for you as the EA Sports has revealed the rating of the top 10 players. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share the first and the second respectively with the overall rating of 94. Meanwhile, Neymar is taking the third position with 92 rating. Apart from the announcement of the FIFA 19 demo, EA has gradually announced its top 100 players in FIFA 19. The top 10 ratings of the players come after around 9,000 reviewers, 300 data pools, and 35 categories to sift through and assess 18,000 players. Here is the list of top 10 player.

FIFA 19 ratings: top 10 players

Cristiano Ronaldo - 94 Lionel Messi - 94 Neymar - 92 Luka Modric - 91 Kevin De Bruyne - 91 Eden Hazard - 91 Sergio Ramos - 91 Luis Suarez - 91 David de Gea - 91 Toni Kroos - 90

This is the first time in the history of FIFA that Messi and Ronaldo are sharing the same rating. If we see FIFA 18, Messi was rated 93 and Ronaldo was rated 94 only one point behind Ronaldo. In terms of pace rating, Neymar tops the list with 92 while Messi's dribbling rate is 96.

"The FIFA 19 cover star's career has been packed with awards and trophies, but after his high-profile move to Juventus this season, it's clear that Ronaldo isn't done racking up silverware. The Portuguese forward continues to play like the world's best, and his ratings are evidence of an astoundingly talented player," According to EA Sports.

FIFA 19 Champions Edition is all set to release on September 25, and the standard variant will be available on September 28. Now, EA has announced when you will be able to play the demo version. The FIFA 19 demo is set to release on September 13. The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

But if you are an EA Access subscription on Xbox One or an Origin Access account on PC, you'll be able to get your hands on the full version of FIFA 19 game a week later from September 20.

All the gaming enthusiasts this is the final call, few more days to go for the release of FIFA 19. Hope you have sharpened your skills enough to go against each other.