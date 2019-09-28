FIFA 20 Does Not Feature Jammu And Kashmir In India Map: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

The final version of FIFA 20 is up for sale and the game is available for PC and consoles like PS4 and Xbox One. According to the latest report, EA has once again messed up the map of India in the game. This is not the first time the company has done this mistake; this is the third time in three years when EA has not featured Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian map.

The major problem with the map is the game developers have removed the entire Jammu and Kashmir region from the Indian map. The news was first reported by Gadgets 360. However, the report has also suggested that it is not verified that this map is only shown on the Squad Battles section of Ultimate Team or on all the kick-off matches. Let's see what EA is going to do about the map of India.

Just in case you don't know, the newly launched FIFA 20 is coming with an interesting 3v3 Volta football mode which is a freestyle football match along with the regular kick-off matches. It also has a journey mode which will allow you to train your player to use them in kick-off matches.

FIFA 20 India Price

You can purchase the FIFA 20 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via official websites like Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Origin. The game is also available on the offline retail market. Here is the price:

FIFA 20 standard version for PS4, PC, and Xbox One Rs.3,999

FIFA 20 Champions Edition for PS4 Rs.5,499

FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition for PS4 Rs. 6,499

FIFA 20 Champions Edition for Xbox One Rs. 5,999

EA Access subscribers will receive a discount of 10 per cent on FIFA 20 purchase.

Best Mobiles in India