FIFA 20 Demo Available For Free Download - Official Launch Set For September 27

Gamers who were eagerly waiting for the launch of the FIFA 20, then your wait is over. EA has confirmed that the game will be up for purchase from September 27. To hype the game a little, the company has released the FIFA 20 demo experience for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as well. However, Nintendo Switch owner might be disappointed because they are yet to witness the release. Moreover, it is not confirmed whether it will be available for Nintendo or not.

The FIFA 20 demo will also bring the new 3v3 Volta football match alongside the regular kick-off matches. If you are interested in playing the FIFA 2020 demo then you need to head to the game listing page on Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store to download the demo version. PC player can get it on the Origin store also, all you need to do is to click on the 'Try Free Demo' button and you are all set to go.

Yes, you read it right, the FIFA 20 demo is free for download. We at Gizbot also downloaded the game from Origin. The FIFA 20 demo version comes with a file size of around 6GB.

In the demo, version players finally get a taste of UEFA Champions League group stage matches. Players can also choose from some famous teams like Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, and more. Players can also get the experience of freestyle football with the inclusion of 3v3 matches.

Do note that it is a demo version and most of the features will be locked in this version. You can only be able to unlock them when EA launches the full version officially and you need to pay the purchase amount.

FIFA 20 India Price For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, And PC

You can also pre-order the FIFA 20 for your PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via official websites. The standard variant of the game comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999. The FIFA 20 Champions Edition will be up for grabs at Rs 5,999. EA Access subscribers will receive a discount of 10 per cent on FIFA 20 purchase.

