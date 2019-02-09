FIFA 19 sales saw a down fall because of FIFA 18, says EA sports

FIFA 19 for consoles like PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo switch has become the best selling game during 2018 for EA in Europe. But it seems that the company still fell short of estimates. The reason for shortfall may be is FIFA 18. EA acknowledged in its quarterly earnings calls, that converting the FIFA 18 buyers to FIFA 19 has become tougher than the company's anticipation. The reason is very clear, the prices of FIFA 19 is higher than the 2018 and the existence of free-to-play options.

"Our plans for FIFA 18 were aggressive in a World Cup year, and we ended up selling an additional 2.4 million units of FIFA 18 throughout the year with the intention of converting those plays to FIFA 19 when it launched," said Andrew Wilson, EA's CEO during the company's earnings call. "The conversion has been slower than planned, leading to unit sales that were effectively flat year-over-year."

EA CFO Blake Jorgensen added, "Life to date, FIFA 19 full game unit sales are roughly flat to FIFA 18 and slightly below our expectations," he said. "We believe the underperformance was driven by the intense competition throughout the year. It is possible that the success of World Cup promotions pulled FIFA 19 sales into FIFA 18, given that during Calendar 2018, we sold more copies of FIFA than ever before. The fiscal year-to-date sales of FIFA 19 are approximately 20 million units, and we've sold over three million units of FIFA 18 this fiscal year too. And as Andrew said, FIFA 19 was the best-selling console game in Europe in the Calendar 2018.

Let's see with what strategy EA will come up to increase the selling of FIFA 19 this year. There is a possibility that it will start giving a discount on the game and promote it in a better way.

