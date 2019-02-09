ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

FIFA 19 sales saw a down fall because of FIFA 18, says EA sports

EA in its earning calls says that the sale of FIFA 19 shortfall because of FIFA 18. All you need to know about the games.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    FIFA 19 for consoles like PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo switch has become the best selling game during 2018 for EA in Europe. But it seems that the company still fell short of estimates. The reason for shortfall may be is FIFA 18. EA acknowledged in its quarterly earnings calls, that converting the FIFA 18 buyers to FIFA 19 has become tougher than the company's anticipation. The reason is very clear, the prices of FIFA 19 is higher than the 2018 and the existence of free-to-play options.

    FIFA 19 sales saw a down fall because of FIFA 18, says EA sports

     

    "Our plans for FIFA 18 were aggressive in a World Cup year, and we ended up selling an additional 2.4 million units of FIFA 18 throughout the year with the intention of converting those plays to FIFA 19 when it launched," said Andrew Wilson, EA's CEO during the company's earnings call. "The conversion has been slower than planned, leading to unit sales that were effectively flat year-over-year."

    EA CFO Blake Jorgensen added, "Life to date, FIFA 19 full game unit sales are roughly flat to FIFA 18 and slightly below our expectations," he said. "We believe the underperformance was driven by the intense competition throughout the year. It is possible that the success of World Cup promotions pulled FIFA 19 sales into FIFA 18, given that during Calendar 2018, we sold more copies of FIFA than ever before. The fiscal year-to-date sales of FIFA 19 are approximately 20 million units, and we've sold over three million units of FIFA 18 this fiscal year too. And as Andrew said, FIFA 19 was the best-selling console game in Europe in the Calendar 2018.

    Let's see with what strategy EA will come up to increase the selling of FIFA 19 this year. There is a possibility that it will start giving a discount on the game and promote it in a better way.

    Source

    Read More About: fifa 19 fifa 18 games news
    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue