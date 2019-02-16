ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Fornite Season 8 Battle Pass: Here's how to get it for free

Fortnite new 7.40 update is here and it is offering free Season 8 Battle Pass. But there is a catch. Here's how you can grab the pass for free.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Fortnite one of the popular game has come up with its latest 7.40 update which also brings the latest Season 8 Battle Pass for free, Yes you head it right it's for free. However, there is a catch to get it. You need to complete a set of challenges which are created by the developers by the end of this month then only you will be able to get the Season 8 Battle Pass for free. The announcement was made under Fortnite 7.40 update patch notes.

    Fornite Season 8 Battle Pass: Here's how to get it for free

     

    The challenges rewards include new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder, and Onesie outfits. In addition, the developers have also included gifting, which is available until February 22, along with two Limited Time Modes (LTMs) called Team Rumble and Catch.

    "Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for free," reads a post from Fortnite developer Epic Games. "If you don't have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you'll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more."

    In order to earn the free Season 8 Battle Pass, you need to complete 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27. Along with that, you will also receive five new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail.

    Fortnite Catch LTM

    In this mode, you will only have grenades to kill your enemies and throw them back to the lobby. Here are the following grenades which you are going to get in this mode.

    Smoke Grenades
    Clingers
    Remote Explosives
    Port-a-Forts
    Impulse Grenades
    Shockwave Grenades

    Fortnite Team Rumble LTM

    In this mode, two large teams will battle against each other for the Victory Royale. The first team to get 100 eliminations wins.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue