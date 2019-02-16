Fornite Season 8 Battle Pass: Here's how to get it for free

Fortnite one of the popular game has come up with its latest 7.40 update which also brings the latest Season 8 Battle Pass for free, Yes you head it right it's for free. However, there is a catch to get it. You need to complete a set of challenges which are created by the developers by the end of this month then only you will be able to get the Season 8 Battle Pass for free. The announcement was made under Fortnite 7.40 update patch notes.

The challenges rewards include new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder, and Onesie outfits. In addition, the developers have also included gifting, which is available until February 22, along with two Limited Time Modes (LTMs) called Team Rumble and Catch.

"Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for free," reads a post from Fortnite developer Epic Games. "If you don't have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you'll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more."

In order to earn the free Season 8 Battle Pass, you need to complete 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27. Along with that, you will also receive five new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail.

Fortnite Catch LTM

In this mode, you will only have grenades to kill your enemies and throw them back to the lobby. Here are the following grenades which you are going to get in this mode.

Smoke Grenades

Clingers

Remote Explosives

Port-a-Forts

Impulse Grenades

Shockwave Grenades

Fortnite Team Rumble LTM

In this mode, two large teams will battle against each other for the Victory Royale. The first team to get 100 eliminations wins.