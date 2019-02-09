Fortnite started rolling account merger feature for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Epic Games which is behind the development of the Fortnite has finally started rolling out the much-awaited account merging feature which will allow users to link different Fortnite accounts which they create on various consoles. The game is now supporting cross-platform multiplayer. Recently Sony has refused to allow Cross-Play on the PS4, but now player from different consoles like Xbox One and Nintendo Switch can like the separate account as confirmed by the developers.

But there is some condition which has to be met by the users to use the Fortnite account merge feature without any issue. Epic Games has said that the player will have to ensure that one of your Fortnite accounts on Xbox One or Nintendo Switch has to be created before September 28, same goes to PS4 players. If the account is created after the date then it can't be merged. In case your account is disabled or banned, then it will not be eligible for the merger at least until the ban is lifted by the developers.

How it works

According to the Fortnite blog post, “You’ll choose two accounts, first a Primary Account that you wish to continue using. Then you’ll choose a Secondary Account to merge and disable. Your secondary accounts Console Login (e.g. PSN, Xbox Live, Nintendo Online) will be instantly linked to your Primary Account. Two weeks later your Fortnite Cosmetic Items and V-Bucks will be transferred to your Primary Account.”

Battle Royale will allow you to merge all cosmetic items. Save the World will allow you to merge Llamas, Defenders, Heroes, Schematics, Survivors, XP, Evolution and Perk Materials.

Do note that, “Other Items such as Unreal Marketplace items, Creative Islands, and Save The World account level and progress will not be merged over from your secondary account.”