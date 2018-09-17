Fortnite cited as one of the reasons for divorce in the UK

Fortnite is currently at the center of the gaming industry, thanks to its rapidly growing user base and its non-repetitive features. The love for this game has gone to an extent where it has started affecting relationships.

According to a report from Divorce Online, Fortnite has been named in over 200 divorce petitions in the UK. Divorce Online is a UK-based site that provides information and services for people going through a divorce. The firm found addictions to online activities like games, social media, and porn as one of the reasons people were filing for divorce in the UK this year.

"These numbers equate to roughly 5 percent of the 4,665 petitions we have handled since the beginning of the year and as one of the largest filers of divorce petitions in the UK is a pretty good indicator," Divorce Online wrote in its report. What's notable is that the report only shows statistics from the UK, which means the number of people suffering from Fortnite-related relationship issues could be way more than this. Epic Games is yet to pass a statement over the issue.

The become one of the most played Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) game among the gaming enthusiasts. It was released in 2017 on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Android, iOS and Windows platforms. It has over 125 million active users, reported Forbes.

But this isn't the first time we've come across such serious issues caused by Fortnite. An incident that took place in Sydney, Australia shocked the gaming community and the parents of gaming addicts. A 14-year-old Fortnite gamer headbutted his mother when she tried confiscating his gaming console.

The mother also suffered from a concussion, reported MetroUK. Logan, 14, has been addicted to online gaming and his latest obsession is Fortnite."It's not as simple as taking the cord away and going, 'Oh well, bad luck, you haven't got the internet'. Because the repercussions from that - angry, aggressive - we've had to call the police. I have been headbutted, I've had concussions," said Britta on TV Programme 60 Minutes.