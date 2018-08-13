Fortnite is now available for high-end Android smartphones

Fortnite for Android was exclusively available for the high-end Samsung smartphones for the first 48 hours of the Galaxy Note9 launch and now, online multi-player game is available for every Android smartphone (only selected smartphones).

How to download Fortnite for Android?

As the game is not available on Google Play Store, the game has to be downloaded from the Fortnite official website.

Go to Fortnite website, sign-up and select your device from the list of smartphones shown on the website. If your smartphone is not listed on the list, then select other Android devices and download the installer app.

Then the installer will detect the GPU to confirm the device. If you have a supporting GPU, then the game will start to download.

We tried to install the game on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (by selecting other Android smartphones). Though we were able to download the installation package, we weren't able to install the game and got an error message saying "We're sorry, Fortnite is not compatible with your device."

List of devices that support Fortnite in India

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Xiaomi: Mi 5, Mi Mix 2

Nubia: Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

Fortnite is a cross-platform game, which is available for Mac OS, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, iOS, and Android smartphones. This is a graphics intensive game and currently available only for the flagship Android smartphones. Later on, the company might optimize the game, so that the game can run even on entry-level smartphones.

In all these platforms, the game is free to play in Battle Royale and one can buy PVE campaign packs as well. Fortnite is not available on Google Play Store, as any game publisher should share 30% of the profit with the Google if the game is available on Google Play store. Going by the Fortnite's sense, the company does not like to share the profit. Also, as Android is an open source platform, a user can easily download and install 3rd party apps without any hassle as well.