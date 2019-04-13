Fortnite to soon get Avengers: Endgame Mode; Thanos to make comeback News oi-Karan Sharma Fortnite to receive Avengers: Endgame Mode with the upcoming news update. All you need to know.

What if we will tell you that Fortnite is bringing back Thanos. Yes, you heard it right. According to the latest datamined files, Fortnite update 8.30 is going to bring Thanos from Avengers: Endgame. The report claims that the new kill and death feed messages clearly mention that Thanos is there in the game. This update might bring the new game mode for Fortnite as Avengers: Endgame or might be it comes like the first Avengers: Infinity War.

Last year the developers of the game introduced Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet on the Fortnite map, players who will pick it will turn their avatar into Thanos. The last year's addition was really very powerful and we hope this time the developers will also include the skins of Avengers which was not there in last years update.

At the time, Epic Games Community Manager Nathan Mooney took to Reddit to state that Epic Games has "no plans for Avengers outfits in the store." In his Reddit post, he didn't rule out the possibility of Avengers skins in the near future.

Just to recall, currently, Fortnite has around 250 million registered players, which the game developers have announced at GDC 2019. Moreover, the popular game has also hit 10.8 million daily users till now. The game has achieved great success since the launch. Epic Games launched this game around 18 months back.

Let's see what developers are planning to bring with the upcoming update. For more information on games and technology stay connected.

