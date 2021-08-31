Free Fire Max Pre-Registration Opens In India: Steps To Pre-Register On Google Play News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire Max is something that everyone is eager to explore. The game promises better graphics that can be experienced even better with mid-range and high-end phones. While Free Fire Max had opened for pre-registration in selected countries, it hadn't come to India, until now. Now, Indian gamers can also pre-register for Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Max: How To Pre-Register On Google Play?

Here are the steps to pre-register for Free Fire Max on your Android phone on Google Play:

Step 1: Open Google Play on your Android phone

Step 2: Search for Free Fire Max from Garena

Step 3: You'll find the pre-register button right on top

Step 4: Just select this button and you have registered for Free Fire Max from your Google account

What Makes Free Fire Max Exciting?

Garena Free Fire that we already have on our iPhone and Android phones is among the most downloaded games. This battle royale game has just gotten even better with the new Free Fire Max version. As the name suggests, the Free Fire Max offers an upgraded experience, especially for those using a high-end, premium smartphone.

The Free Fire Max game offers improved graphics, audio quality, and enhanced features. Free Fire Max will also include a couple of other features like 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland. Also, this won't be a play-to-win game, but rather a fair to all game. Moreover, Garena says a new feature called Firelink technology will allow cross-play between both Free Fire and Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Max Download

This also means the Free Fire we have with us now will continue to run in the market. Previously, gamers began trying their luck with the Free Fire Max APK download. Since the game is now open for pre-registration, one needn't download the APK file and just wait for a few more days to download it from Google Play.

Now that Free Fire Max is open for pre-registration on Google Play, we'll soon have it available for download. The same can be said for the Free Fire Max iOS version. For now, the exact release date of Free Fire Max is still under wraps. But for all new updates, simply pre-register for the game as mentioned above.

