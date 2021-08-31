Will Free Fire Be Banned In India? Here’s Why News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Online gaming is a great dose of entertainment for youngsters but a nightmare for parents. While there are many such games that prevail right now, Garena Free Fire grabbed the traction of players in no time. The game lures youngsters with thrilling action, interactive nature and intense graphics.

Eventually, there are debates that are going on to ban these games including Free Fire. It has been cited that these games have an adverse effect on the lifestyle and mind of youngsters. Taking this debate to the next level, a judge has written a letter to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a ban on Garena Free Fire.

Will Free Fire Ban in India?

In a recent development, ADJ Naresh Kumar Laka wrote to the Indian Prime Minister demanding action against the mobile battle royale games Free Fire and PUBG India, which prevails with the name BGMI.

Players can enjoy these games on their Android and iOS devices. The recent version of the game's OB29 version was released with a slew of new features and capabilities. As a father of two children, he urged these two games to be banned in the country. In his letter, he praised the government's decision in the past to suspend PUBG Mobile as it harmed the development of children.

He went on to state that BGMI and Garena Free Fire that are free to download right now are also harmful to youngsters. He urged that children play these games for a significant time, which impacts their social behavior. Also, the judge added that the government should pass legislation that will restrict access of children to internet gaming. Besides India, a similar call for action was also spotted in Bangladesh and Nepal too.

Free Fire Restrictions

Judge Laka noted that new laws have been passed in China restricting children up to 18 years to access video games. Going by the same, this specific age group can access video games up to 90 minutes a day only until 10 PM. On holidays, the same can be stretched up to 180 minutes. He requested the Indian government to take similar steps to make sure children do not go astray. This will pave the way for the rightful development of children.

Best Mobiles in India