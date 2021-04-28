Just In
- just now Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price In India Leaks Ahead Of Launch
-
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April, 28 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 5 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Up To 75% Off On Electronics And Accessories
- 13 hrs ago Oppo A95 5G With Dimensity 800U SoC Goes Official; Key Features, Specs
Don't Miss
- News Vaccinated Americans can go outside without mask: US health body
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Editions Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.02 Lakh
- Sports IPL 2021: DC vs RCB: Statistical Highlights and Records
- Movies Irrfan Khan's Son Recalls What The Actor Told Him In His Final Days; 'He Smiled & Said I Am Going To Die'
- Finance How Paytm And CRED Are Addressing COVID-19 Oxygen Shortages?
- Lifestyle COVID-Diet: Food Tips And List Of Foods To Eat And Avoid For COVID-19 Patients
- Education ICAI CA Exams 2021 Postponed For Intermediate And Final Due To COVID
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In May 2021
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 28; Get 3x McGirl MP40 Gun Box
Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and simplest ways to collect rewards and upgrades within the popular battle royale game. The Free Fire redeem codes for April 28 are available now, giving gamers a chance to get skins, character upgrades, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
As the name suggests, these are codes that help in redeeming various upgrades and rewards within Garena Free Fire. One of the best aspects of the Free Fire redeem codes is that it's free and gamers needn't shell out any Free Fire diamonds to purchase them. To note, these redeem codes are available only for a limited time, so make sure to use them right away.
The Free Fire redeem codes for April 28 brings in several rewards and upgrades. Users can also get a 3x McGirl MP40 Gun Box as part of the main code. Additionally, gamers have a chance to get Dragon AK skin, a free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Diamond Royale voucher, starter pack, and more.
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
The codes need to be availed at a website first, after which, it directly appears in the gaming app. Here are steps to get it:
Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 28
The Free Fire redeem codes for April 28 are available now. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 28:
6XMN-G242-VMKV
PCNF-5CQB-AJLK
SD19-RKJ1-75GR
RRF6-WMKM-DPJV
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
5G9G-CY97-UUD4
QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
G3MK-NDD2-4G9D
HP5D-XHQA-NLB5
RRF6-WMKM-DPJV
G3MK-NDD2-4G9D
U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG
VNY3-MQWN-KEGU
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940
-
15,999
-
18,507
-
11,560
-
15,003
-
9,940
-
25,990