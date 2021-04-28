ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 28; Get 3x McGirl MP40 Gun Box

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and simplest ways to collect rewards and upgrades within the popular battle royale game. The Free Fire redeem codes for April 28 are available now, giving gamers a chance to get skins, character upgrades, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    As the name suggests, these are codes that help in redeeming various upgrades and rewards within Garena Free Fire. One of the best aspects of the Free Fire redeem codes is that it's free and gamers needn't shell out any Free Fire diamonds to purchase them. To note, these redeem codes are available only for a limited time, so make sure to use them right away.

    The Free Fire redeem codes for April 28 brings in several rewards and upgrades. Users can also get a 3x McGirl MP40 Gun Box as part of the main code. Additionally, gamers have a chance to get Dragon AK skin, a free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Diamond Royale voucher, starter pack, and more.

    How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

    The codes need to be availed at a website first, after which, it directly appears in the gaming app. Here are steps to get it:

    Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

    Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 28

    The Free Fire redeem codes for April 28 are available now. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 28:

    6XMN-G242-VMKV

    PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

    SD19-RKJ1-75GR

    RRF6-WMKM-DPJV

    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    5G9G-CY97-UUD4

    QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

    G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

    HP5D-XHQA-NLB5

    U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

    VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

    ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

    WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

    HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

    FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

    GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

    487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

    Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 10:06 [IST]
