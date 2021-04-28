Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 28; Get 3x McGirl MP40 Gun Box News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and simplest ways to collect rewards and upgrades within the popular battle royale game. The Free Fire redeem codes for April 28 are available now, giving gamers a chance to get skins, character upgrades, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

As the name suggests, these are codes that help in redeeming various upgrades and rewards within Garena Free Fire. One of the best aspects of the Free Fire redeem codes is that it's free and gamers needn't shell out any Free Fire diamonds to purchase them. To note, these redeem codes are available only for a limited time, so make sure to use them right away.

The Free Fire redeem codes for April 28 brings in several rewards and upgrades. Users can also get a 3x McGirl MP40 Gun Box as part of the main code. Additionally, gamers have a chance to get Dragon AK skin, a free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Diamond Royale voucher, starter pack, and more.

How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

The codes need to be availed at a website first, after which, it directly appears in the gaming app. Here are steps to get it:

Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 28

The Free Fire redeem codes for April 28 are available now. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 28:

6XMN-G242-VMKV

PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

SD19-RKJ1-75GR

RRF6-WMKM-DPJV

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

HP5D-XHQA-NLB5

U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

