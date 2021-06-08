Just In
- 36 min ago Realme C25s With 6000mAh Battery Launched In India Silently
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted On FCC: What To Expect?
- 2 hrs ago Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch; How To Watch Live Stream Event
- 6 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco X3 GT, Samsung Galaxy A52, OnePlus Nord CE 5G And More
Don't Miss
- Movies KRK Claims Shiney Ahuja Had Rejected His Film Offer Post Release From Jail Because Of This Shocking Reason
- News Why govt used COVID-19 data as 'propaganda tool' rather than to stop coronavirus, asks Priyanka Gandhi
- Finance Why IRCTC Shares Hit All-Time High? Read What Experts Have To Say
- Sports PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Possible playing 11, Live streaming
- Education Bihar Board Simultala Awasia Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2021 Declared
- Automobiles Zomato To Completely Switch To Electric Vehicles By 2030 — EVs For Eco-Friendly Food Delivery
- Lifestyle Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Starts The Promotional Round With A Tiger-Inspired Saree; Find Price Inside!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In June 2021
Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 8: Get Multiple Rewards For Free
Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to get rewards and benefits from the popular battle royale game. The Free Fire redeem codes for June 8 are available now, bringing with it several upgrades like Free Fire diamonds, DJ Alok character upgrade, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes for today.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Let's take a look at what are Free Fire redeem codes and how you can claim them. Like all games today, Free Fire offers several upgrades, benefits, and other such bonuses. Generally, you would need to pay for these rewards and benefits using Free Fire diamonds. At the same time, you can get them for free using the Free Fire redeem codes.
As the name suggests, these are codes that can get you particular upgrades and benefits. For instance, the above-mentioned Free Fire redeem codes can you free loot crates, free pet, free Dragon AK Skin upgrade, free DJ Alok character upgrade, and much more. There are codes for all these rewards and need to be entered correctly.
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Unlike other games, you can't directly enter the codes within the gaming app. There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire redeem codes. Firstly, head over to the Free Fire rewards page on your browser or click on this link. Next, log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page.
The page will reload now and next, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. To note, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of 11-12 characters. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 8
We have made things easy for you by bringing in the list of Free Fire redeem codes for June 8. As always, these are made up of 11-12 characters of alphanumeric. Here is the list of working Free Fire redeem codes:
JCDK-CNJE-5RTR
3RXG-5T54-4E3E
FDDF- VVVF-DCDD
EDXX-DSZS-SDFG
KLLP-DJHD-DBJD
HDFH-DNBH-NDJL
VFHH-NCBU-SADF
MNHG-OLDU-AXDV
BMNC-EDHC-SENC
KCKD-DXDD-GVGV
JHND-CXSD-DDGF
XFDD-GDFG-BBBB
SSFF-EGBF-BHFG
VDGF-CVBF-DGVD
VFGV-JMCK-DMHN
NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK
XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH
XKDN-98ND-DMNJ
CDDF-DGCD-FGTD
JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO
DJHD-GSDU-EHJP
DJHN-DSBB-BGFR
KILO-LOJH-UYOP
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
17,999
-
8,999
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866