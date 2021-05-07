ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 7 Gets You Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate, More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games, especially since it can be enjoyed even on budget and affordable mobiles. Like all games, Free Fire offers several upgrades and rewards. The Free Fire redeem codes bring these upgrades for free. The Free Fire redeem codes for May 7 are available now, bringing in Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate as a reward.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 7

     

    What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Before diving into the details, let's take a brief look at what are these redeem codes. Free Fire is a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile or the new Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game offers several character upgrades, rewards, starter kits, and so on that can be purchased within the game using Free Fire diamonds. However, one can also get these for free using the Free Fire redeem codes.

    The Free Fire redeem codes to bring in several rewards for free like 4x MP40, Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate, free starter's pack, firefighter's loot crate, 50,000 Free Fire diamonds, and more. As noted, the Free Fire redeem codes for May 7 brings in the Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate. Do note, the redeem codes consist of 11 or 12 characters consisting of alphabets and numbers and should be entered correctly.

    Steps To Get Free Frie Redeem Codes For May 7

    Below is the entire list of the Free Fire redeem codes for May 7. One can get them by following these simple steps.

    Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: You will now need to log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

    Step 3: Enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the dialog box. The rewards and upgrades will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 7

    The main code for today is FF8M-82QK-7C2M, which brings in the Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for May 7:

    UV1Q-N0QG-G9OB

    K1KK-7Y7R-N1FT

    66QS-ZD5Z-EMHH

    O1W9-PGX1-3WO8

    8JQT-2WZE-UNKF

    C24I-NWB3-YFPD

    FU5O-PKTT-56LP

    P0E1-2EY4-1QCS

    LXXE-P7XZ-Q5KT

    RNTW-4A2T-MCVU

    O8Y0-P7BZ-150T

    Q1RC-5NPZ-2C2F

    Read More About: free fire gaming news apps
    Story first published: Friday, May 7, 2021, 9:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2021

