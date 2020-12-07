Free Fire Update Available Today: What’s New, How To Update, And Everything You Need To Know

Free Fire Update: How To Get Latest Version?

Free Fire developers - Garena announced that the update will begin rolling out from morning 9:30 AM to evening 5:15 PM Indian time. Luckily, gamers needn't wait for the update to take place and can continue playing the game while it updates in the background. Once the new patches are updated, they can continue playing the game with the new experience.

"During this time, players will not be able to enter the game but you can continue playing as usual," the Garena developers said. Generally, the update should happen automatically once you click on the app. However, you can also head over to the Google Play or App Store for the latest Free Fire update.

Free Fire Update: What’s New

Speaking of new weapons, the Free Fire update is said to introduce the classic M4A1 assault rifle, which can do more damage with its increased range and rate of firing. Additionally, the P90 SMG is updated now to include additional damage to the enemy with reduced recoil. Plus, several advanced weapons will be updated for better looting!

Apart from weapons, the Free Fire update has brought in a couple of new characters. Prominent among them is Christian Ronaldo, the popular football player. His character, named Chrono, will have a unique operation (Operation Chrono), which will begin once the update kicks in. Also, Vector Akimbo is a new character, who can weird dual weapons, the first one on Free Fire.

The Free Fire update has also brought in Bermuda Shells, which will allow players to collect Fireworks and Music Arcade. Plus, Dynamic Lighting will be added to the game.

Free Fire Update: Why Is It Not Opening?

While the Free Fire update is certainly exciting, some gamers are facing a couple of issues. Gamers are complaining about the game not opening, hinting it could be a severe load on the servers. If you're facing a similar issue, it's advised to download the APK file for the Free Fire update, but not open it yet. Once the game stabilizes, you can install and update the Free Fire game.