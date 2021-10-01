Garena Free Fire Elite Pass For New Season Is Here: Full List Of Rewards And How To Claim It News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the biggest battle royale games. With Free Fire Max, its popularity has risen even more. Now, Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass has finally arrived and brings with it several items for gamers. We've listed out how to get the Free Fire Elite Pass and the upgrades you'll get with it.

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: Price And How To Get It?

To note, those who pre-ordered the Free Fire Elite Pass have received a Facepaint, which is the Tale of Eclipse reward. Gamers have a chance to get gun skins, avatars, emotes, token boxes, fragment crates, and much more. Getting right at it, the Free Fire Elite Pass comes in two forms, which are the Elite Pass and Elite Bundle.

Here, the Free Fire Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle costs 999 Free Fire diamonds. If you're looking for hacks and tricks to get the Free Fire Elite Pass for free, it's an impossible task! On the other hand, you can check out Free Fire redeem codes to get several upgrades. Plus, the FF reward codes also help to get Free Fire diamonds instantly. You can find more about the Free Fire diamonds right here.

Unlock the newest Elite Pass, Mesmerizing Nights, and begin your new journey to attain exclusive rewards!#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/IaUeBs0hwv — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) October 1, 2021

Free Fire Elite Bundle: Full List Of Rewards

The Free Fire Elite Bundle brings in a plethora of rewards for gamers. The new season's theme is Mesmerizing Nights and it includes several rewards. Here are the Free Fire Elite Pass rewards for free:

50 Gold (0 Badges)

Faraway Serenity Avatar (5 Badges)

3x Scan (10 Badges)

1x Pet Food (20 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (30 Badges)

Tale of Eclipse Jacket (40 Badges)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (50 Badges)

1x Fragment Crate (60 Badges)

1x Discount Coupon (70 Badges)

1x Pet Food (80 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (85 Badges)

300 Gold (90 Badges)

Lunaris T-Shirt (100 Badges)

3x Summon Airdrop (120 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (130 Badges)

3x Resupply Map (140 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (145 Badges)

Unseen Wonders Banner (150 Badges)

500 Gold (160 Badges)

1x Fragment Case II (170 Badges)

3x Bonfires (180 Badges)

1x Gold Royale Voucher (190 Badges)

Lapis Jubilee Parachute (200 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (205 Badges)

3x Gold Royale Voucher (210 Badges)

3x Bounty Token (220 Badges)

500x Universal Fragment (225 Badges)

Free Fire Elite Pass Premium Rewards

The aforementioned is the list of Free Fire Elite Pass free rewards. Additionally, players also get to explore more with the premium rewards. However, do note that you'll need to spend additional Free Fire diamonds to claim these premium rewards. The list of Elite Pass premium rewards include:

'Sultanah of Cerulea' Female Bundle

SPAS12 Skin

Bike Skin

Avatar

'Tale of Eclipse' Female Jacket

Backpack

Banner

M249 Mesmerizing Skin

'Fancy Steps' Emote

'Magic Carpet' Surfboard Skin

'Dome of Genie' Loot Box Skin

'Sultan of Lapis' Male Bundle'

As mentioned earlier, the Free Fire Elite Pass brings in a variety of additions to the new season. You can always claim more rewards using the Free Fire redeem codes, which are updated regularly to bring in fresh doses of upgrades to gamers.

