Garena Free Fire Kitsune Elite Pass Is Here; How To Claim Kitsune Elite Pass For Free? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded games in the industry, clocking millions of downloads on Google Play. As one of the most popular battle royale games, Garena Free Fire hosts several events, including the Elite Pass Seasons. For the first time, the Free Fire Elite Pass is based on Kitsune, a Japanese theme.

Garena Free Fire Kitsune Elite Pass Explained

Looking back, Free Fire Elite Pass Seasons were introduced in 2018. This year, the popular game is bringing in the Kitsune theme for the Elite Pass Season. Like always, the Free Fire Elite Pass season 1 players were rewarded with several in-game upgrades, cosmetics, and other rewards. However, the Kitsune Elite Pass is a tad bit different from previous seasons.

To note, the Free Fire Kitsune Elite Pass was released way back in 2018. However, there weren't many holders of this particular pass as Free Fire didn't have these many players like today. However, with millions of gamers clocking their experience with Free Fire, the Kitsune Elite Pass has become rare and quite an attraction. Moreover, the Kitsune Sakura Blossom male and female characters are quite popular on Free Fire now.

How To Get Free Fire Kitsune Elite Pass?

Over time, other Free Fire Elite Pass seasons like Doomsday Madness, Hip Hop, and so on attracted the attention of gamers. On the other hand, the Free Fire Kitsune Elite Pass rewards became even rarer. For instance, the Kitsune Elite Pass backpacks, skins, and so on became rare and also began to lose gamer's interest.

Nevertheless, the demand for such rare items on the game kept growing. Hence, Garena brought back several Elite Pass bundles with the Free Fire redeem codes and luck wheel spin events. If you're looking for a Kitsune Elite Pass, you could try your luck with the wheel spin event. However, beware this would cost you up to 2500 diamonds.

That said, you could keep an eye out for the Kitsune Elite Pass and the Sakura Blossom bundles with the Free Fire redeem codes. If Garena releases the redeem codes for these rewards, you can even claim them for free. For now, you could collect Free Fire diamonds and try your luck at the popular battle royale game.

