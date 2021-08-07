Free Fire Rewards, Events, Vouchers: How To Get Them For Free News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Garena hosts several events in Free Fire each month for its users. The developers provide users with freebies such as pets, gun skins, characters, etc. that can be earned for free. The 4th-anniversary update of Free Fire OB29 was released recently adding tons of new features for its users.

While Garena is gearing up to celebrate the Free Fire 4th anniversary event, players can win giveaways, rewards and in-game events too. Here, we have listed some hacks to get these rewards from Free Fire for free. Take a look!

How To Get Free Rewards In Free Fire

We already saw that Garena released a new event that follows the Free Fire OB29 update. This event was released to commemorate the milestone of reaching one billion downloads on the Play Store. However, to get the free rewards, one has to sign up for the event. While this event is now closed, the steps are given here will be useful in such events that will come our way in the future.

You need to launch the game and head on to events. Here, you will find the option 'Claim Rewards'. If there is any live event with log-in rewards, then choose the rewards and tap the Claim button.

Free Fire Lone Wolf Vouchers

The Free Fire OB29 update also brought the new game mode - Lone Wolf 1v1. The mode was available on the Iron Cage map that lets players choose a weapon of their choice. A plethora of rewards are listed and it is possible to earn these by playing a slew of matches in the new Lone Wolf 1v1 game mode. Keep in mind that it will be open only till August 9. You can get the rewards by opening the Lone Wolf 1v1 section under the events tab.

Below are the rewards you can get.

1 x Weapon Royale Voucher with three matches in the Lone Wolf mode.

1 x Diamond Royale Voucher with five matches in the game mode.

1 x Incubator Voucher with ten matches in this mode.

Free Fire Redeem Codes

This is something that we are coming across almost every other day. Garena releases redeem codes that are available on several servers every day. These codes can be pasted on the redemption site. Using these, you can get unique items, rewards, and Royale Vouchers too.

Free Fire Top-Up Events

Similar to redeem codes, the Free Fire top-up event is a common scene. The latest event is the Destiny Top Up with a couple of exclusive cosmetic items. Participants can get Destiny Guardian Skyboard and Destiny Guardian Backpack on buying a total of 500 diamonds. You can make use of this top-up event unti August 11.

