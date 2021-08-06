Free Fire OB29 Update Rewards: Get Lightning Strike Surfboard, 5x Weapon Royale Voucher News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire OB29 update is here, bringing with it several new gaming experiences. Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded games on Google Play, clocking over one billion downloads. With the Free Fire OB29 update, gamers can now access several upgrades for free and have a better gaming experience.

Free Fire OB29 Update: What's In Store?

The Free Fire OB29 update comes as a new in-game event, offering several upgrades and rewards. For instance, gamers can now get a Mr. Shark backpack, Lightning Strike surfboard, 5x Weapon royale vouchers, and Egg Grenade for free. That's not all. The update also offers new weapons, characters, pets, and so on.

Going into the details, the Free Fire OB29 update comes with a 'Claim Reward' event, where gamers can gain the rewards mentioned above. All you need to do is get the latest update from Google Play or App Store. You can follow the steps mentioned here.

Free Fire OB29 Update: How To Redeem Rewards?

There are a couple of steps one can follow to claim the rewards from the Free Fire OB29 update.

Step 1: Firstly, open the updated Free Fire gaming app.

Step 2: Visit the Event Center on the app.

Step 3: Now, head over to the event section > select Claim Reward Event

Step 4: Note, there are four rewards in total, but you can claim only one. Select the one of your choice here > Confirm in the next dialog box. The reward will be yours after this.

Free Fire OB29 Update: Get Free Diamonds

Free Fire diamonds are the in-app currency that lets gamers purchase rewards and upgrades with it. Generally, the Free Fire diamonds can be quite expensive, which further makes getting upgrades even more difficult. While the Claim Rewards Event is one way to get rewards, gamers can also get fire diamonds at the Free Fire OB29 update.

Generally, one can get diamonds for free by using the Free Fire redeem codes. Additionally, one can get the diamonds by playing at the Booyah! App. To note, Booyah! Is a content-sharing app, where gamers can get free diamonds by playing here. Keep a lookout for events and other tournaments as you get rewards and diamonds here.

