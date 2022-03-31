Just In
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 31: Get Battle Royale Vouchers, More
Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games. Most gamers who frequented Free Fire have now switched over to the Max version after the Indian government banned Free Fire. The game offers several rewards and upgrades, which can be accessed free of cost using the Free Fire Max redeem codes, which are explained below.
What Are Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
Garena offers several rewards and upgrades on the Free Fire and Free Fire Max games. Gamers can tap into these upgrades as they progress through levels, win at tournaments, and so on. Plus, they can buy them at the Free Fire store. But do note, buying upgrades can often be expensive and drain out your wallet.
On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar upgrades and rewards. The best part is that it's free of cost. The Free Fire Max redeem codes are easy to use and are upgraded regularly. Gamers can get weapon loot crates, battle royale vouchers, skins, character upgrades, and much more with the Free Fire Max redeem codes.
How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
This brings us to the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes. They are pretty easy and are mentioned below:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list mentioned below.
Step 4: Once you enter the code from the list, it'll directly appear in the game vault. Gamers should ensure to claim the rewards before it expires.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 31
FV3B NHJI RTG8
F6VT CRFS A6WB
F4JR 5TOY H987
FYT3 FV3B 4N5K
F456 OYH8 7BV6
TSAF Q7B4 N56M
FUOJ NB7V C6SR
FD2V 4B5N 67KU
FK09 MN8B 7V6C
F5SR WD3V 4B56
F7UO J9N8 B7V6
F5XS REFR 56MH
F456 Y8H7 YT4F
F3B4 N56K 7UPJ
F8H7 GF6D 5SRE
FD1F GH2U 3E7R
FF5R FXSG W2EJ
F5O6 7U98 HB7Y
