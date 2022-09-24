Just In
Don't Miss
- Education CEED 2023 Registration Dates Available Now: Registration Starts on Oct 5, Check the steps to apply online and
- Sports National Games 2022: History beckons Haryana's Summy Kaliravan, set to become Services' first female athlete
- Finance IndusInd Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates. Check Out The New Rates Here
- News Why is there not much impact of the ban on single-use plastic
- Movies Ponniyin Selvan To Have An Impact On Chiranjeevi's Godfather And Nagarjuna's Ghost At The Telugu BO?
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra In Backless Black Dress Looked Like A Glam Diva; Gave Chic Fashion Goals
- Automobiles Tata Nexon EV Max Becomes First Electric Car To Reach Umling La - The World’s Highest Motorable Road
- Travel Shanghai: Mainland China At Its Best
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for September 24: How to Get Weapon Loot Crates for Free
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, September 24 are available now. Like always, gamers can get bonuses and rewards free of cost with these redeem codes. For instance, gamers can get Free Fire diamonds, loot crates, weapon skins, and much more with the Free Fire Max redeem codes.
If you're new to the Free Fire Max gaming segment, here's everything you need to know about the redeem codes and the steps to claim them. Like most other battle royale games available today, Free Fire Max also offers many bonuses and boosters. Generally, gamers have to purchase them using Diamonds, which can be quite expensive.
How to Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
Gamers can also get rewards as they progress through levels or when they win a match. But if you want to up your gaming performance, you might need more boosters. This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture. Gamers can get many rewards and boosters free of cost with the Free Fire Max.
And the best part is that it requires only a few simple and easy steps. These are mentioned below:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire Max redemption website or click on this link
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game, and you can't use a guest account
Step 3: Now copy the code of your choice from the list below > paste them in the text box > click on confirm. Note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions only
Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before they expire. The diamonds will appear in the game's vault section
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for September 24
C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470