    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for September 24: How to Get Weapon Loot Crates for Free

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for September 24

    Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, September 24 are available now. Like always, gamers can get bonuses and rewards free of cost with these redeem codes. For instance, gamers can get Free Fire diamonds, loot crates, weapon skins, and much more with the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

     

    If you're new to the Free Fire Max gaming segment, here's everything you need to know about the redeem codes and the steps to claim them. Like most other battle royale games available today, Free Fire Max also offers many bonuses and boosters. Generally, gamers have to purchase them using Diamonds, which can be quite expensive.

    How to Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Gamers can also get rewards as they progress through levels or when they win a match. But if you want to up your gaming performance, you might need more boosters. This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture. Gamers can get many rewards and boosters free of cost with the Free Fire Max.

    And the best part is that it requires only a few simple and easy steps. These are mentioned below:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire Max redemption website or click on this link

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game, and you can't use a guest account

    Step 3: Now copy the code of your choice from the list below > paste them in the text box > click on confirm. Note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions only

     

    Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before they expire. The diamonds will appear in the game's vault section

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for September 24

    C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up
    F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
    FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
    HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
    5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
    SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
    FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
    FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
    FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
    FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up

    free fire gaming news games

