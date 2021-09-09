Garena Free Fire OB30 Update: How To register And Get Activation Code News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale games in India has gained traction among players in no time. Currently, it is one of the most popular games in its segment in the world. Usually, Garena releases Advance Servers before the official update is rolled out to the players.

With the Advance Servers, Garena lets select players to test the update. Doing so, they can report glitches and bugs in the gameplay. The ultimate idea is to release Advance Server and fix issues so that a more stable version of the update is rolled out.

Garena Free Fire OB30 Update

Now, players waiting for the next update of Free Fire have to note that the game developer has opened the registrations for the Garena Free Fire OB30 Update. Well, the Advance Server for OB30 update is also available. Notably, the Free Fire OB29 update was rolled out early in August for players.

How To Register For Free Fire OB30 Update

If you want to try out this update, then here are the quick steps you need to take up to register for Free Fire Advance Server for OB30 update. Take a look at the steps from below.

Step 1: Head on to the official website of Free Fire Advance Server from your device. Alternatively, you can click on this link https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com to go to the official website.

Step 2: Here, you need to click on the 'Login Facebook' option and key in your log in credentials to log in to your Facebook profile.

Step 3: You will get a form on the screen. Fill this form and submit the information such as email ID, full name, and phone number.

Step 4: Click on 'Join Now' to successfully register.

From today (September 9), the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server APK will be available. Also, the server will start today and go on until September 16. In addition to this, Garena will send an Activation Code for the server to a select number of players once during the registration process. Notably, all users who register will get the one-time-use code as the server can hold only a select number of players.

Best Mobiles in India