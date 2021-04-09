Just In
- 7 min ago Amazfit Bip U Pro Review: Affordable Smartwatch That Doesn’t Comprise On Looks
-
- 19 min ago Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 9, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 6 hrs ago Amazon Headsets Days Sale: Discount Offers On Bluetooth Earphones, Truly Earbuds And More
- 6 hrs ago Mi Fan Festival Sale April 2021: Offers On Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, And More
Don't Miss
- News 7th Pay Commission: DA benefits to be restored with any arrears from July 1
- Finance Indices Start On A Weak Note; Asia Mixed
- Sports IPL records: Who has the best economy rate?
- Movies Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: 5 Priceless Pictures Of The Guddi Actress Which Will Bring A Smile On Your Face
- Lifestyle Why Is Ice Apple A Must-Have Summer Fruit?
- Automobiles Automotive Registrations In March 2021 Decreases By Over 28 Percent Says FADA: Here Are All Details
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In April 2021
- Education Will The Board Exams 2021 Be Cancelled? Here’s What Students Want
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 9; Get Egg Day Banner; Phantom Bear Bundle Today
Free Fire has emerged as one of the top favorites in the Indian gaming specter. The game has continued to retain the top spot with several goodies within the game, which can be purchased via Free Fire diamonds. However, there's a way to get these rewards without shelling out the diamonds. This is with the Free Fire redeem codes.
Free Fire has released a couple of redeem codes that help you get several reward bundles for free. These are a couple of generic codes, but there are a few new ones that are updated daily. The Free Fire redeem codes for April 9 are available now and can be claimed with these simple steps.
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
Like always, the Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like the Star General's backpack. Today's redeem codes get you the egg day banner and the phantom bear bundle for free, without requiring you to shell out diamonds. The codes consist of 12 digits unique code, made up of alphabets and numbers. Here is how to use the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: You will need to head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website, which is reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Facebook, Google, VK, Apple, or Huawei user id.
Step 3: The page will reload which will ask for the Free Fire redeem codes; enter the codes here.
Step 4: Confirm with the next dialog box. The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section.
This will bring the Free Fire redeem codes directly to the game app, where you can collect the rewards within the game, surpassing the need for diamonds. Today's main code is SARG-886A-V5GR, which gets you the egg day banner and the phantom bear bundle.
Free fire Redeem Codes For April 9
Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for today, April 9. As noted, using these codes will help you get the Star General's backpack along with several other rewards.
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
5G9G-CY97-UUD
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
SARG-886A-V5GR
7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
FF65-HAZ8-KG8H
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
67G8-VDLF-THUJ
S7EA-7G2U-CW94
LL7V-DMX3-63YK
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
FFTI-LM65-9NZB
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500
-
16,600
-
31,600