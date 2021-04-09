Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 9; Get Egg Day Banner; Phantom Bear Bundle Today News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire has emerged as one of the top favorites in the Indian gaming specter. The game has continued to retain the top spot with several goodies within the game, which can be purchased via Free Fire diamonds. However, there's a way to get these rewards without shelling out the diamonds. This is with the Free Fire redeem codes.

Free Fire has released a couple of redeem codes that help you get several reward bundles for free. These are a couple of generic codes, but there are a few new ones that are updated daily. The Free Fire redeem codes for April 9 are available now and can be claimed with these simple steps.

How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

Like always, the Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like the Star General's backpack. Today's redeem codes get you the egg day banner and the phantom bear bundle for free, without requiring you to shell out diamonds. The codes consist of 12 digits unique code, made up of alphabets and numbers. Here is how to use the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: You will need to head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website, which is reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Facebook, Google, VK, Apple, or Huawei user id.

Step 3: The page will reload which will ask for the Free Fire redeem codes; enter the codes here.

Step 4: Confirm with the next dialog box. The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section.

This will bring the Free Fire redeem codes directly to the game app, where you can collect the rewards within the game, surpassing the need for diamonds. Today's main code is SARG-886A-V5GR, which gets you the egg day banner and the phantom bear bundle.

Free fire Redeem Codes For April 9

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for today, April 9. As noted, using these codes will help you get the Star General's backpack along with several other rewards.

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

5G9G-CY97-UUD

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

SARG-886A-V5GR

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

FF65-HAZ8-KG8H

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

