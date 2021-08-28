ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 28 Brings Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary has brought in several rewards, bonuses, and more for gamers. Apart from this, the Free Fire redeem codes are another easy way to claim rewards and upgrades. For instance, the Garena Free Fire redeem code for August 28 brings in rewards like the Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 28

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    Here's the complete list of Free Fire redeem codes for today:

    • HZX8SUTD33VN - Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
    • 84J9-EYTY-FSMV - 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box
    • HK9XP6XTE2ET - Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
    • FF9M-J31C-XKRG - Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote
    • FF9M-PGS3-85PS - Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
    • 2BEM-BE4T-XU4P - 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate
    • HK9X-P6XT-E2ET - Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
    • Z63G-WUBM-E7GH - Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
    • LH3D-HG87-XU5U - Pumpkin Land parachute
    • FF9M-J476-HHXE - Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
    • FF9M-2GF1-4CBF - Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
    • JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    • FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
    • FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    • 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
    • FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    • ECSM-H8ZK-763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    • FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points
    • FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
    • FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
    • C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
    • F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    • 5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    • 5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Free Fire offers several in-game events and tournaments. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, you can tap into the rewards and upgrades the game offers. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get these upgrades. However, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these upgrades for free. Here's how to claim the FF rewards codes:

     

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. Do note you can't claim the rewards with a guest account, hence it's best to create one if you don't have an account.

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.

    Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 9:49 [IST]
