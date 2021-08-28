Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 28 Brings Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary has brought in several rewards, bonuses, and more for gamers. Apart from this, the Free Fire redeem codes are another easy way to claim rewards and upgrades. For instance, the Garena Free Fire redeem code for August 28 brings in rewards like the Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

Here's the complete list of Free Fire redeem codes for today:

HZX8SUTD33VN - Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

84J9-EYTY-FSMV - 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box

HK9XP6XTE2ET - Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FF9M-J31C-XKRG - Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote

FF9M-PGS3-85PS - Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

2BEM-BE4T-XU4P - 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET - Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Z63G-WUBM-E7GH - Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

LH3D-HG87-XU5U - Pumpkin Land parachute

FF9M-J476-HHXE - Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF - Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Free Fire offers several in-game events and tournaments. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, you can tap into the rewards and upgrades the game offers. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get these upgrades. However, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these upgrades for free. Here's how to claim the FF rewards codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. Do note you can't claim the rewards with a guest account, hence it's best to create one if you don't have an account.

Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.

Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

