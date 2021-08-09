Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 9; Get Pumpkin Land Parachute And Astronaut Pack
Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded games with over one billion downloads on Google Play. The game attracts users with several rewards and bonuses like diamond royale vouchers, character upgrades, and more. One can claim these using the Free Fire redeem codes, which come free of cost.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest way to claim rewards and upgrades on the popular battle royale game. As mentioned above, gamers can get several upgrades, weapons, loot crates, and more. However, you would generally need to pay Free Fire diamonds to claim them. On the other hand, one can get them for free using the Free Fire Redeem Codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 9
- JX5NQCM7U5CH for 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
- FFMCF8XLVNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCVGNABCZ5 for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- ECSMH8ZK763Q for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- FFPLPQXXENMS for Bonus 50 points
- FFPLNZUWMALS for Bonus 50 Points
- FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLOWHANSMA for Triple Captain power up
- C23Q2AGP9PH for 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLFMSJDKEL for Triple Captain power-up
- F2AYSAH5CCQH for 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD for 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- 5XMJPG7RH49R for 3x Incubator Voucher
- FFES-PORT-SF2A for Crystal Soul Backpack and Ford Bobblehead
- HXVD-EU6E-PW5X for Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- PACJ-JTUA-29UU for Diamond Royale Voucher
- WMWT-8A96-RHDF for 50x Saphire Tokens
- SDERT56YUJNB for Shirou Free Fire Character
- SDERTYHBGVCD for Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- TJ57OSSDN5AP for 3x Diamond Royale Voucher
- WLSGJXS5KFYR for AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)
- B6IYCTNH4PV3 for AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (Today)
- BYWL56K44RKH for 2x Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK id.
Step 3: Now, enter the 12 digit code of your choice in the dialog box.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the in-app mailing section. Make sure to claim these benefits before it expires!
