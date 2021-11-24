ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 24; Full List Of New Rewards And Steps To Claim

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 24 are available now, bringing with it several new rewards and upgrades. One can get several benefits like the Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate, M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 24

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Garena offers several in-game events and tournaments, which gamers can win and earn rewards and upgrades. At the same time, gamers can also purchase some of these loot crates, weapons, and skins from the Free Fire store. But do note, this can be quite expensive and drain out your wallet. This is where the Free Fire redeem codes come into the picture.

    Gamers can get several rewards, boosters, weapons, loot crates, and so on with the Free Fire redeem codes. The best part is that it's free of cost, saving you lots of money while gaming. You simply need to get the code of your choice and redeem the rewards. Here is the Free Fire redeem codes for today.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
    FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
    PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
    CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box
    M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
    X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

    Additionally, one can check out these Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server

    FFTI-LM65-9NZB
    SPEH-GKWH-GSW9
    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
    E7SK-E1R6-31H1
    5G9G-CY97-UUD4
    SPEH-FABF-9HSD
    E7SK-E1R6-31H1
    FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5
    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
    FFES-PORT-S3MU
    ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
    FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
    LL7V-DMX3-63YK
    5G9G-CY97-UUD4
    QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
    FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Hence, it's important to enter these codes accurately while redeeming them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

     

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

    Free Fire Latest News

    In related news, Free Fire Elite Pass for the new season is here, bringing with it several benefits and upgrades. The Free Fire Elite Pass for season 41 gives gamers a chance to get gun skins, avatars, emotes, token boxes, fragment crates, and much more. To note, Free Fire Elite Pass comes in two forms, which are the Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. Here, the Free Fire Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle costs 999 Free Fire diamonds and you can claim it on the app.

    free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 8:23 [IST]
