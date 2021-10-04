ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 4; Get Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 4 are available now, bringing with it several upgrades and rewards. As a refreshed list of FF rewards codes, gamers now have a chance to get several loot crates and weapon upgrades. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 4: Full List Of Rewards

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

    The complete list of working Free Fire redeem codes are listed down below:

    MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
    5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
    87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
    9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
    N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
    MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
    FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
    MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
    MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
    WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
    GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
    7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
    MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games. Plus, the Free Fire Max comes in as a much-needed upgrade with better graphics and an enhanced gaming experience. Like most games, Garena offers several rewards and upgrades. However, gamers would need to spend their Free Fire diamonds to claim them.

    On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards for free, without having them to spend any money. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

     

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes accurately here.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    free fire gaming news
    Monday, October 4, 2021, 8:39 [IST]
    X