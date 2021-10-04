Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 4; Get Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 4 are available now, bringing with it several upgrades and rewards. As a refreshed list of FF rewards codes, gamers now have a chance to get several loot crates and weapon upgrades. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
The complete list of working Free Fire redeem codes are listed down below:
MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games. Plus, the Free Fire Max comes in as a much-needed upgrade with better graphics and an enhanced gaming experience. Like most games, Garena offers several rewards and upgrades. However, gamers would need to spend their Free Fire diamonds to claim them.
On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards for free, without having them to spend any money. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes accurately here.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
