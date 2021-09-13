Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today; Get Flaming Dragon AK Skin As Reward
Garena Free Fire has several in-app events and tournaments, which are an easy way to get rewards and benefits. At the same time, gamers can get several upgrades using the Free Fire redeem codes. With these codes, you can get upgrades like weapons, loot crates, character upgrades, skins, and much more. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for today.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
We have made things easy by bringing in the complete list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes right here. These are the codes working for the Indian server. Here's the complete list:
- FU9CGS4Q9P4E for Flaming Dragon AK skin
- MCPG-SP5K-KUZR for 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
- N366-CU6U-P95B for 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
- H87Q-8WPF-YZHM for 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
- FFSH-OPEE-7BX2 for Wasteland Vault
- MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ for 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
- 4MZJ-669A-XEEU for 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- BQ36-7997-2QVT for 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- X59F-7V69-87MA for 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q for 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
- FF10-7NQ4-X9U3 for Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
- MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG for 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
- WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ for 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
- MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J for 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
- GY52-RK7A-TA5R for 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
- WDYM-TRUW-FU34 for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes consist of alphabets and numbers. As you can also see, there are multiple rewards that one can get from these codes. Generally, you can get upgrades and benefits from the Free Fire store, but this would be expensive as you need to spend the Free Fire diamonds. Beware! This could drain your purse pretty soon.
This is why the Garena Free Fire redeem codes come in extra handy. You can get all these rewards and benefits free of cost. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice.
Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
